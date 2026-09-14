Vivo X500 Global Launch Inch Closer as New Flagship Bags SIRIM Approval

Vivo X500 series, with the vanilla Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max models, is scheduled to go official in the Chinese market on September 21. While Vivo remains tight-lipped about a global launch, the international variants of the phones have surfaced on the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) certification website. The listing does not reveal the specifications of the Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max, but it signals that a global launch could be on the cards.

Vivo X500 Series SIRIM Certification Details

As reported by The Tech Outlook, the Vivo X500 has appeared on Malaysia's SIRIM database with model number V2619 and nd reference number RGQL/46L/0926/S (26-5046). The Vivo X500 Pro Max was reportedly spotted with model number V2610 and certificate number RGQL/48L/0926/S (26-5078), while the Vivo X500 Pro is reportedly listed with model number V2621 and certification number RGQL/50L/0926/S (26-5085).

The standard Vivo X500 was reportedly certified on September 7, while the Vivo X500 Pro Max and Vivo X500 Pro were registered on September 10. As mentioned, the SIRIM listings don't reveal any specifications for the trio, but the entry suggests it will be released in the Asian market soon.

The global version of the Vivo X500 Pro Max was previously spotted on Geekbench with model number V2602DA. The listing showed that the phone will ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip, 16GB RAM and Android 17.

The Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max are set to launch in China on September 7 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).

The company has already shared multiple teasers revealing the design and specifications of the next X series flagships. The Vivo X500 Pro Max is confirmed to feature a 6.85-inch BOE display with 2K resolution. The display will use BOE's Q11 panel. It is teased to come with a Zeiss-branded rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. It could come with an optional camera kit and teleconverter lenses.