Vivo has three upcoming smartphones appearing across regulatory databases in India and Thailand, suggesting that their launches could be getting closer. The models include the Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo V80 and Vivo S2 FE, with the devices turning up under different model numbers. The listings provide some information about their network support and regional certification status, while earlier reports have revealed additional details about the phones. Vivo has not yet confirmed the launch dates or wider availability of any of the three smartphones.

Vivo V80, Vivo S2 FE and Vivo X500 Pro Max Appear on Certification Databases

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, Vivo models V2640 and V2648 appeared on India's BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) database. The listings do not disclose their commercial names, but the V2648 is associated with the Vivo V80, while V2640 has previously been linked to the Vivo S2 FE through a Bluetooth SIG certification.

The purported Vivo S2 FE is expected to join the Vivo S2 series in India, following the launch of the Vivo S2 in August. Earlier reports suggested that Vivo dropped plans for the S2 Pro and could instead introduce the S2 FE as part of the series.

The Vivo V80 has also appeared on Thailand's NBTC database under model number V2648, according to the latest report. The listing carries certificate number B38612-26 and confirms support for GSM, WCDMA, LTE and NR networks. The phone also recently appeared on TÜV, IMDA, and SDPPI databases, with the TÜV certification pointing to 90W wired charging and the IMDA listing confirming 5G, WLAN, Bluetooth, and NFC support.

Interestingly, the company recently teased the launch of the Vivo V80 on its social media platforms. Earlier reports claim that the Vivo V80 could feature a 6.59-inch display and a Zeiss telephoto camera. The 50-megapixel telephoto sensor is tipped to support 3x and 10x Portrait photography, while a 4K Cinematic Video mode could add background blur and colour grading. The mode is expected to offer Modern, Vibrant and Pastel styles. The V80 is also tipped to cost more than Rs. 60,000 in India.

The NBTC database also reportedly lists the Vivo X500 Pro Max with the model number V2610. The smartphone carries certificate number B38613-26, with the listing showing support for GSM, WCDMA, LTE and NR connectivity. The certification suggests that the phone may eventually launch in Thailand alongside other international markets.

The global version of the Vivo X500 Pro Max previously appeared on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. The processor is expected to debut shortly, while the smartphone has also surfaced on the IMDA and SIRIM databases.

Vivo has separately revealed the X500 Pro Max in silver and orange colour options. Earlier images show a flat rear panel with a centrally positioned circular camera module and a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera system. The phone also supports a telephoto extender kit with a 400mm lens, a dedicated capture button and a zoom control. The Pro Max variant is scheduled to launch in China on September 21 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), alongside the Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro.