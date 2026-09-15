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  • Vivo V80, S2 FE Reportedly Get BIS Certification Hinting at Imminent India Launch; X500 Pro Max Appears on NBTC

Vivo V80, S2 FE Reportedly Get BIS Certification Hinting at Imminent India Launch; X500 Pro Max Appears on NBTC

Earlier reports claim that the Vivo V80 could feature a 6.59-inch display and a Zeiss telephoto camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 September 2026 15:54 IST
Vivo V80, S2 FE Reportedly Get BIS Certification Hinting at Imminent India Launch; X500 Pro Max Appears on NBTC

Vivo S2 FE could join the Vivo S2 (pictured) in India

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Highlights
  • Vivo V80 could support 90W wired charging
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max may use the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max is set to launch in China on September 21
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Vivo has three upcoming smartphones appearing across regulatory databases in India and Thailand, suggesting that their launches could be getting closer. The models include the Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo V80 and Vivo S2 FE, with the devices turning up under different model numbers. The listings provide some information about their network support and regional certification status, while earlier reports have revealed additional details about the phones. Vivo has not yet confirmed the launch dates or wider availability of any of the three smartphones.

Vivo V80, Vivo S2 FE and Vivo X500 Pro Max Appear on Certification Databases

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, Vivo models V2640 and V2648 appeared on India's BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) database. The listings do not disclose their commercial names, but the V2648 is associated with the Vivo V80, while V2640 has previously been linked to the Vivo S2 FE through a Bluetooth SIG certification.

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The purported Vivo S2 FE is expected to join the Vivo S2 series in India, following the launch of the Vivo S2 in August. Earlier reports suggested that Vivo dropped plans for the S2 Pro and could instead introduce the S2 FE as part of the series.

The Vivo V80 has also appeared on Thailand's NBTC database under model number V2648, according to the latest report. The listing carries certificate number B38612-26 and confirms support for GSM, WCDMA, LTE and NR networks. The phone also recently appeared on TÜV, IMDA, and SDPPI databases, with the TÜV certification pointing to 90W wired charging and the IMDA listing confirming 5G, WLAN, Bluetooth, and NFC support.

Interestingly, the company recently teased the launch of the Vivo V80 on its social media platforms. Earlier reports claim that the Vivo V80 could feature a 6.59-inch display and a Zeiss telephoto camera. The 50-megapixel telephoto sensor is tipped to support 3x and 10x Portrait photography, while a 4K Cinematic Video mode could add background blur and colour grading. The mode is expected to offer Modern, Vibrant and Pastel styles. The V80 is also tipped to cost more than Rs. 60,000 in India.

The NBTC database also reportedly lists the Vivo X500 Pro Max with the model number V2610. The smartphone carries certificate number B38613-26, with the listing showing support for GSM, WCDMA, LTE and NR connectivity. The certification suggests that the phone may eventually launch in Thailand alongside other international markets.

The global version of the Vivo X500 Pro Max previously appeared on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. The processor is expected to debut shortly, while the smartphone has also surfaced on the IMDA and SIRIM databases.

Vivo has separately revealed the X500 Pro Max in silver and orange colour options. Earlier images show a flat rear panel with a centrally positioned circular camera module and a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera system. The phone also supports a telephoto extender kit with a 400mm lens, a dedicated capture button and a zoom control. The Pro Max variant is scheduled to launch in China on September 21 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), alongside the Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro.

Vivo S2

Vivo S2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great standby battery life
  • Impressive viewing angles
  • Decent night-time photography
  • Lag-free UI
  • Marble-like finish on the rear panel looks good
  • Bad
  • Tends to capture softer images in daylight
  • Lack of a telephoto camera
  • Sub-par fingerprint scanner response
Read detailed Vivo S2 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V80, Vivo S2 FE, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo V80 India launch, Vivo S2 FE India launch, Vivo X500 Pro Max launch
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo V80 India Launch Officially Teased, Key Details Revealed: What You Need to Know

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