iQOO 16 will be launched in China in the last week of this month, the Vivo sub-brand announced via a social media post. Apart from this, the tech firm has also revealed that the iQOO 16 will be available for purchase in the country in three colour options. This comes shortly after iQOO and Samsung announced that the iQOO 16 will be equipped with the latest Samsung OLED display, with the M16 luminescent material. The smartphone will also sport a redesigned square-shaped rear camera module. It will carry a triple rear camera unit. The phone is teased to offer notable camera upgrades over its predecessor.

iQOO 16 Will Launch in China on September 29

On Tuesday, the Vivo sub-brand announced in a post on Weibo that the iQOO 16 will be launched in China on September 29. The launch event is scheduled to commence at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). Separately, the company also revealed that the iQOO 16 will be available for purchase in the country in three colour options, namely “Chasing Light”, “Legendary”, and “Racing Track” (translated from Chinese).

The Chasing Light colourway will feature a laser holographic back with hues of red and blue shades over a silver background. Meanwhile, the Legendary option uses the “magnetron sputtering electroplating technology” and 670nm thick electroplating film on the back over a shade of white. Lastly, the Racing Track colourway, the tech firm says, has been inspired by the purple paint of F1 cars.

Recently, during a dedicated event, iQOO announced that the iQOO 16 will be launched as the world's first phone to boast a 2K resolution display that refreshes at up to 165Hz. The handset will arrive with Samsung's latest AMOLED panel with the new M16 luminescent material. It will also get Samsung's second-generation LEAD [Low Power, Eco-Friendly, Augmented Brightness, and Design Slim and Light], or LEAD 2.0, display technology. The screen will offer up to 2,800 nits global peak brightness and up to 10,000 nits local peak brightness.

The iQOO 16's Samsung M16 AMOLED display will also provide up to 3,300Hz PWM dimming, along with TÜV Rheinland certifications for Global Eye Protection and Unpolarized Light. In terms of design, the iQOO 16 is confirmed to get a redesigned rear camera module, featuring a triple camera system. The company says that the phone will feature a “robotic arm” (translated from Chinese) design that visually connects the phone's camera lenses.