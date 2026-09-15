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  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Note 17 Pro Launched in India With Up to 10,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Note 17 Pro Launched in India With Up to 10,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

Redmi Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max will go on sale in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 September 2026 12:48 IST
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Note 17 Pro Launched in India With Up to 10,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro features a Snapdragon 6s series SoC
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Max carries a dual rear camera unit
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Max sports a 6.83-inch display
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Redmi Note 17 Pro series was launched in India on Tuesday. The lineup includes the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max and Redmi Note 17 Pro, arriving as the second and third additions to the Note 17 series, joining the recently unveiled Redmi Note 17. The new Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery, while the Note 17 Pro is backed by a 9,000mAh cell. The Pro Max model is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6 series chipset. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 17 Pro features a Snapdragon 6s series SoC. The two smartphones carry a dual rear camera unit.

Redmi Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro Max Price in India, Availability

Redmi Note 17 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 36,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 39,999. On the other hand, the price of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max starts at Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB model.

Lastly, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 55,999. The company is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,000 with SBI, Axis Bank, and IDFC First Bank cards or up to Rs. 5,000 cashback with HDB Financial Services.

The new Redmi Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max are scheduled to go on sale in India on September 17 and September 23 via Amazon, respectively. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is offered in Matcha Green, Secret Sunrise, and Stealth Black colour options, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro will be available in Cloud Blue, Purple Vibe, and Stealth Black colourways.

redmi note 17 pro inline Redmi Note 17 Pro

Redmi Note 17 Pro is offered in three colourways
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is a dual SIM handset that ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The company promises four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the phone. The smartphone sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 12-bit colour depth, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, up to a 3,200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Wet Touch 2.0.

Powering the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is Qualcomm's 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.6GHz. The smartphone also features up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, an Adreno GPU, and 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.5) primary rear shooter with optical image stabilisation and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Pro Max model also features a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, an e-compass, an IR blaster, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The phone measures 163.44x78.27x8.57mm and weighs about 229g.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 17 Pro gets the same OS, software support, display, and ingress protection ratings as the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. However, the phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. It also gets the same rear camera unit as the Pro Max model.

Meanwhile, the handset sports a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera on the front and is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps. Moreover, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is backed by a 9,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging.

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Further reading: Redmi Note 17 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Redmi, Redmi Note 17 Pro Price in India, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Price in India, Redmi Note 17 Pro India Launch, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max India Launch, Redmi Note 17 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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