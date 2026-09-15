Apple refreshed its silicon lineup with the introduction of the M6 chip in August. At the time, the Cupertino-based tech giant also updated the Mac mini with the latest SoC. Now, an early benchmark listing has offered a glimpse at its performance. The Mac mini M6 is listed with 32GB of memory and a 12-core CPU. The listing also reveals its core configuration, which is headlined by two Super cores. The results reportedly suggest a notable multi-core improvement over the outgoing M5.

Mac Mini M6 Geekbench Listing Tips Performance Improvements

An alleged listing for the Mac18,5, believed to be the Mac mini M6, has surfaced on Geekbench (via Notebookcheck). It sheds light on the performance figures and some details about Apple's latest desktop chip. The listing shows the system running macOS 27.0, build 26A428, with 32GB of memory.

The SoC appears to have a 12-core architecture, comprising two Super cores, four performance cores, and six efficiency cores. While it does not specifically name the processor, the three-tier core arrangement is consistent with the CPU structure Apple has detailed for the M6.

The mini PC is said to have recorded 4,610 points in the single-core test and 20,676 points in the multi-core test. For comparison, the outgoing 10-core M5 has a median Geekbench score of 4,195 in single-core and 17,072 in multi-core tests, based on five recorded runs. Thus, the M6-powered Mac mini represents roughly a 10 percent improvement in single-core performance and a 20 percent increase in multi-core performance.

The purported M6 result can also be compared with Apple's A20 Pro chip, which powers the iPhone 18 Pro series. A recent Geekbench result has recorded a single-core score of 4,725, while its peak clock speed has reached 4.93GHz. That puts the smartphone chip around 2.5 percent ahead of the M6's reported single-core score of 4,610. On the other hand, A20 Pro's multi-core score of 12,575 points is considerably below the purported M6 result.