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Vivo V80 India Launch Officially Teased, Key Details Revealed: What You Need to Know

Vivo V80 is rumoured to feature a 7,200mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 September 2026 15:50 IST
Vivo V80 India Launch Officially Teased, Key Details Revealed: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V80 is rumoured to come with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo V80 could go official in India in the first week of October
  • Vivo V70 has a 6,500mAh battery
  • Vivo V80 is expected to succeed the Vivo V70
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Vivo V80 is confirmed to launch soon in India. Vivo has shared official teasers for the upcoming V series smartphone on social media, revealing design elements. While Vivo has not revealed the launch date yet, the teaser positions the upcoming handset as a photography-focused device. The Vivo V80 is said to ship with a 7,200mAh battery. It could run Android 17 with Vivo's OriginOS 7 on top. It will succeed the Vivo V70.

Vivo V80 Launch, Design Teased

Vivo, in an X post on Tuesday, announced the arrival of Vivo V80 in India. The Chinese brand has also set up a landing page on its India website showing a partial design of the upcoming handset. The website doesn't specify an exact launch date, but it is shown with a 'coming soon' tag.

The teaser shows the Vivo V80 in an orange colour option, and it appears to follow Vivo's familiar V-series design language. The rear panel seems to feature a triple camera unit, alongside an LED flash. It is confirmed to include a Zeiss-branded rear camera unit, like the Vivo V70. The teaser video refers to the upcoming phone as a creative partner, indicating it will be a camera-oriented offering.

Recent leaks claimed that Vivo V80 will go official in India in the first week of October. It is rumoured to come with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with support for 3X zoom. It could feature a 7,200mAh battery. It is said to debut wth Android 17-based OriginOS 7 on top.

Vivo V80 is expected to succeed the Vivo V70. The latter was launched in February this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 49,999. It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It features a 6.59-inch VM9 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

The Vivo V70 has a 6,500mAh battery and supports 90W wired fast charging. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings. It has a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Vivo V70

Vivo V70

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Ultrasonic sensor
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • The wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Bloatware still there
Read detailed Vivo V70 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo V80, Vivo V80 Specifications, Vivo, Vivo V70
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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