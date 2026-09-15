Vivo V80 is confirmed to launch soon in India. Vivo has shared official teasers for the upcoming V series smartphone on social media, revealing design elements. While Vivo has not revealed the launch date yet, the teaser positions the upcoming handset as a photography-focused device. The Vivo V80 is said to ship with a 7,200mAh battery. It could run Android 17 with Vivo's OriginOS 7 on top. It will succeed the Vivo V70.

Vivo V80 Launch, Design Teased

Vivo, in an X post on Tuesday, announced the arrival of Vivo V80 in India. The Chinese brand has also set up a landing page on its India website showing a partial design of the upcoming handset. The website doesn't specify an exact launch date, but it is shown with a 'coming soon' tag.

Your stories are about to get a cinematic upgrade.

Your creative partner is coming soon.



Stay tuned. #vivoV80 #MyCinematicMoments #ZEISSPortraitSoPro pic.twitter.com/ou6h54tv0p — vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 15, 2026

The teaser shows the Vivo V80 in an orange colour option, and it appears to follow Vivo's familiar V-series design language. The rear panel seems to feature a triple camera unit, alongside an LED flash. It is confirmed to include a Zeiss-branded rear camera unit, like the Vivo V70. The teaser video refers to the upcoming phone as a creative partner, indicating it will be a camera-oriented offering.

Recent leaks claimed that Vivo V80 will go official in India in the first week of October. It is rumoured to come with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with support for 3X zoom. It could feature a 7,200mAh battery. It is said to debut wth Android 17-based OriginOS 7 on top.

Vivo V80 is expected to succeed the Vivo V70. The latter was launched in February this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 49,999. It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, paired with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It features a 6.59-inch VM9 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

The Vivo V70 has a 6,500mAh battery and supports 90W wired fast charging. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings. It has a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.