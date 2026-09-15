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CoinEx Set to Close Exchange After Almost Nine Years in Operation

CoinEx will shut down derivatives services first, while its wallet and vault products will remain operational.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 September 2026 16:42 IST
CoinEx Set to Close Exchange After Almost Nine Years in Operation

Photo Credit: Unsplash/FlyD

CoinEx said operational uncertainties and rising costs made continued exchange operations unreasonable

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Highlights
  • Futures positions will be force-settled at index prices
  • CET deposits will continue until September 29
  • CoinEx Wallet and Vault will operate independently
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CoinEx has initiated a gradual shutdown, having spent nearly nine years in operation, with spot trading ending on September 29, while withdrawals will close on December 22. In its announcement of cessation made on September 14, CoinEx informed that registration for its users will end on September 15 as the future markets become reduce-only markets, which means that it won't be possible to increase or open new positions. The exchange added that it has taken this decision after a prolonged crypto downturn, weak industry trading activity, low liquidity, and the rise of regulatory and compliance costs. 

CoinEx Sets December Deadline for Final Withdrawals

As per the announcement on X, CoinEx said that from September 15 onwards, new sign-ups, referral rewards, and subscriptions or orders have been suspended for fiat services, margin trading, lending, Earn, staking, and strategy trading at CoinEx. Positions held in futures can still be reduced until September 22, when all derivatives services will close, and any open positions will be forcefully settled at index prices.

The majority of the on-chain deposits will also cease on that date, but CET deposits will be available until September 29. Spot markets are expected to be operational until September 29, when all unfilled orders will be cancelled on that date.

CoinEx cited reasons such as the long bear market, reduced trading volumes and liquidity, and increased regulatory standards for the decision to shut down operations. According to the shutdown notice, the costs and “operational uncertainties” had become unreasonable for the company to endure. There was no mention of any regulators, legal cases, or any other factors that caused this shutdown of operations.

The closing down of exchanges will not affect CoinEx Wallet and CoinEx Vault. As per statements by CoinEx, the two platforms are independent of exchanges. The two will continue to operate following the closing of trading, deposits, and withdrawals from the centralised exchange. CoinEx Wallet's support site continued to be active on September 15, with its terms of service still imposing access restrictions in relation to sanctions.

Another crypto exchange wound up operations this year as BitMart's crypto exchange shut down its trading facilities on August 26, and its operation will come to a close on January 31, 2027. According to the shutdown process that had been laid out, BitMart has ceased accepting any new users or deposits, futures trading has entered reduced-only mode, and spot order books have closed.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: CoinEx, Crypto exchange news, Crypto markets
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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