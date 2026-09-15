Technology News
English Edition

Delta Exchange Lands Global Sponsor Slot for India-Afghanistan T20I Series

The crypto exchange will have stadium and broadcast branding during the three-match series in Delhi.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 September 2026 18:48 IST
Delta Exchange Lands Global Sponsor Slot for India-Afghanistan T20I Series

Photo Credit: Delta Exchange

The partnership gives Delta Exchange visibility across the India-Afghanistan T20I series

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The three-match series is being played in Delhi
  • Delta Exchange did not disclose the sponsorship’s financial terms
  • The platform recently added tokenised RWA trading products
Advertisement

Crypto derivatives exchange Delta Exchange has partnered with the India-Afghanistan T20I series as a global sponsor, giving the company on-ground advertising visibility during the three-match series in Delhi. The exchange is now the first Crypto brand to sponsor on-ground Cricket ad inventory in India. The partnership covers branding across the stadium and broadcast assets, as well as fan engagement activities. The second T20I will be played today, with the final match scheduled for September 17. Delta Exchange said the association is part of its broader effort to increase brand awareness among Indian consumers nationwide.

Crypto Exchange Expands Product Portfolio Beyond Derivatives

As per the agreement, Delta Exchange is going to have its brand exposure in the series through on-ground and broadcasting media. Moreover, the exchange will be engaging the fans in the events. Financial details of the sponsorship deal were not revealed by the company. The exchange aims to build greater brand awareness and familiarity with a larger audience, while introducing consumers to its different range of trading products and features. 

Neeraj Thakur, Head of Marketing at Delta Exchange, said, “India's strong passion towards Cricket has inspired us to sponsor the India–Afghanistan T20I Series in India, enabling us to take the Delta Exchange brand to a much wider consumer base across the country. As we continue to expand our product offering and make sophisticated trading instruments more accessible, we are focused on building greater awareness and meaningful engagement around the platform.” 

Moreover, the platform has expanded its range of products beyond derivatives of cryptocurrencies. It has recently launched tokenised real-world asset products that include gold token options and futures, silver token futures, and US stock token futures connected with global firms and indices. 

The sponsorship deal comes at a time when there are tougher restrictions imposed on crypto firms for sponsorships in the country. In September 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prohibited cryptocurrency and real-money gambling firms from bidding for the top sponsorship deal with the Indian cricket team. 

In this particular case, the Delta Exchange partnership does not affect the regulations since the agreement is related to on-ground advertising and broadcasting media and does not directly sponsor the Indian cricket team. However, this partnership could lead to the beginning of cryptocurrency firms entering the Indian sports arena and reaching a wider potential market.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto in India, Indian cricket, Delta Exchange
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More

Related Stories

Delta Exchange Lands Global Sponsor Slot for India-Afghanistan T20I Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Among First Phones to Launch With 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro
  2. Redmi Note 17 Pro Series With Up to 10,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  3. Vivo V80 India Launch Officially Confirmed, Design Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum Wallet Exploit Drains $7.8 Million in rsETH Tokens, Security Firms Warn
  2. Vivo Buds Clip Launch Date Confirmed for September 21, Colour Options Revealed
  3. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max to Be Among First Phones With MediaTek's 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro Chip
  4. Delta Exchange Lands Global Sponsor Slot for India-Afghanistan T20I Series
  5. Apple iCloud+ Plans in India Now Include Apple TV and Arcade at No Extra Cost
  6. Googlebook Laptops to Open for Pre-Orders on September 21, Google Confirms
  7. CoinEx Set to Close Exchange After Almost Nine Years in Operation
  8. iQOO 16 Launch Date Confirmed for September 29 in China, Three Colours Revealed
  9. Mac Mini M6 Geekbench Listing Reportedly Reveals Performance Gains Over M5 Chip
  10. Vivo V80, S2 FE Reportedly Get BIS Certification Hinting at Imminent India Launch; X500 Pro Max Appears on NBTC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »