Crypto derivatives exchange Delta Exchange has partnered with the India-Afghanistan T20I series as a global sponsor, giving the company on-ground advertising visibility during the three-match series in Delhi. The exchange is now the first Crypto brand to sponsor on-ground Cricket ad inventory in India. The partnership covers branding across the stadium and broadcast assets, as well as fan engagement activities. The second T20I will be played today, with the final match scheduled for September 17. Delta Exchange said the association is part of its broader effort to increase brand awareness among Indian consumers nationwide.

Crypto Exchange Expands Product Portfolio Beyond Derivatives

As per the agreement, Delta Exchange is going to have its brand exposure in the series through on-ground and broadcasting media. Moreover, the exchange will be engaging the fans in the events. Financial details of the sponsorship deal were not revealed by the company. The exchange aims to build greater brand awareness and familiarity with a larger audience, while introducing consumers to its different range of trading products and features.

Neeraj Thakur, Head of Marketing at Delta Exchange, said, “India's strong passion towards Cricket has inspired us to sponsor the India–Afghanistan T20I Series in India, enabling us to take the Delta Exchange brand to a much wider consumer base across the country. As we continue to expand our product offering and make sophisticated trading instruments more accessible, we are focused on building greater awareness and meaningful engagement around the platform.”

Moreover, the platform has expanded its range of products beyond derivatives of cryptocurrencies. It has recently launched tokenised real-world asset products that include gold token options and futures, silver token futures, and US stock token futures connected with global firms and indices.

The sponsorship deal comes at a time when there are tougher restrictions imposed on crypto firms for sponsorships in the country. In September 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prohibited cryptocurrency and real-money gambling firms from bidding for the top sponsorship deal with the Indian cricket team.

In this particular case, the Delta Exchange partnership does not affect the regulations since the agreement is related to on-ground advertising and broadcasting media and does not directly sponsor the Indian cricket team. However, this partnership could lead to the beginning of cryptocurrency firms entering the Indian sports arena and reaching a wider potential market.