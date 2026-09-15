Apple has expanded the benefits included with its iCloud+ subscription in select countries. With the latest update, the iCloud+ subscription in India now includes Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost. The updated subscription will offer cloud storage, along with access to Apple's streaming and gaming services. The company has also added Apple Music Select in select regions. In India, iCloud+ plans start at Rs. 75 per month. This basic plan provides 50GB storage.

iCloud+ Brings Apple TV and Apple Arcade at No Extra Charge

In a newsroom post on Monday, Apple announced that iCloud+ users in India will get access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade without paying an extra subscription fee. With the updated iCloud+ subscription, subscribers in India and more than 100 other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and more will get access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade as part of their iCloud+ subscription at no additional cost starting this month.

With the updated iCloud+ subscription, subscribers can access original shows, movies, documentaries and all types of content on Apple TV. Major titles available on the platform include Ted Lasso, The Studio, Severance, Pluribus and CODA.

iCloud+ subscribers can also access the catalogue of more than 200 games on Apple Arcade. It includes titles such as Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, Sneaky Sasquatch, Angry Birds Reloaded, Football Manager 26 Touch and NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition. They are available without advertisements or in-app purchases. They support offline play.

Apple TV content can be watched through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad and Mac, as well as Apple TV 4K devices, compatible smart TVs and gaming consoles. Users can access the Apple Arcade games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K.

Apple offers three main iCloud+ plans in India. The basic 50GB plan is priced at Rs. 75 per month. The 200GB plan costs Rs. 219 per month, while the top-tier 2TB plan costs Rs. 749 per month. They include features like Apple Invite, iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, and Custom HomeKit Secure Video. The subscription can also be shared with up to five other family members using Apple's Family Sharing feature.

The expanded iCloud+ subscription will also offer Apple Music Select in select regions like Mozambique. This allows subscribers access to a selection of music stations curated by Apple Music. The stations are available without advertisements.

In India, the Apple Music Individual plan costs Rs. 139 per month, while the Family plan is priced at Rs. 229 per month.