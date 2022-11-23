Technology News
  • Vivo TWS 3, TWS 3 Pro With Up to 49 dB Active Noise Cancellation, Lossless Audio Support Launched

Vivo TWS 3, TWS 3 Pro With Up to 49 dB Active Noise Cancellation, Lossless Audio Support Launched

Vivo TWS 3, and TWS Pro 3 next-generation true wireless earbuds were unveiled alongside Vivo's flagship X90 series of smartphones.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 November 2022 16:35 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo TWS 3, and Vivo TWS 3 Pro are available for pre-order in China

Highlights
  • Vivo TWS 3, TWS 3 Pro feature a triple-layered nano-composite diaphragm
  • Both earbuds feature a 12.2mm single driver
  • Vivo TWS, TWS 3 Pro feature aptX Lossless codec support

Vivo TWS 3 and TWS 3 Pro, were launched on Tuesday by the Chinese smartphone maker alongside its flagship Vivo X90 series. The next generation of truly wireless (TWS) earbuds from Vivo bring improved noise cancellation on both models as compared to its predecessors, the Vivo TWS 2 series. Both TWS 3 models comes with support for Qualcomm's aptX Lossless codec that utilises a 1.2Mbps bitrate along with wide-band speakers covering sounds in the range of 5Hz to 40kHz. The earbuds are equipped with a single 12.2mm driver with a 3-layer nano-composite diaphragm.

Vivo TWS 3, TWS 3 Pro Price and Availability

The newly launched Vivo TWS 3 is priced at CNY 500 (roughly Rs. 5,750), while the Vivo TWS 3 Pro model earbuds price has been set at CNY 1000 (roughly Rs. 11,500).

The earbuds are available for pre-order in China. The vanilla Vivo TWS 3 sale will begin on November 30. Meanwhile, the Pro model earbuds from Vivo's next generation truly wireless earbuds will go on sale from December 6. Both models are available in White, and Blue Hue colour options.

Vivo TWS 3, TWS 3 Pro Specifications

The Chinese smartphone maker's next-generation TWS earbuds in the Vivo TWS 3, and Vivo TWS 3 Pro models are headlined by an upgrade in noise-cancellation levels from its predecessors. The Vivo TWS 3 model features noise reduction by up to 48dB, handling sounds with a frequency of up to 4,000Hz. Meanwhile, the Vivo TWS 3 Pro models reduce noise by to 49dB. The company also says that the Pro model is designed to produce low distortion with a total harmonic distortion plus noise (TNS+N) value of 0.002 percent or lower.

Both earbuds are equipped with a 12.2mm driver with a 3-layer nano-composite diaphragm, according to Vivo. They feature aptX Lossless support at 1.2Mbps bitrate, which means they can be used to listen to high-quality audio tracks.

Vivo says that the earbuds are capable of playing sounds ranging between 5Hz to 40kHz. On the connectivity front, the both models feature Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio support, which help in bringing latency down to 55ms. The models also feature 360-degree spatial audio.

The next-generation earbuds from Vivo feature an identical utility-equipped stem design that doubles as pressure-sensitive control panels, similar to the OnePlus Buds Pro and Apple's AirPods.You can squeeze the stem to stop and resume playback, or swipe-up and down to change volume levels like the AirPods Pro (2022).

Other interesting features on the Vivo TWS 3, and Vivo TWS 3 Pro models include ANC noise level adjustments that are triggered to match a user's surroundings with leeway for enhancing human speech recognised while someone is talking to the wearer. The earbuds also feature high-quality binaural audio recording, that utilises three mic-per bud which is simultaneously employed for ANC during calls, according to Vivo.

The vanilla Vivo TWS 3 earbuds with ANC disabled offer 10 hours of audio playback on a single charge while offering a total listening time of 40 hours with the charging case. Meanwhile, the Vivo TWS 3 Pro earbuds with ANC disabled last 6.8 hours on audio playback while lasting 30 hours with the charging case on.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo TWS 3, Vivo TWS 3 Pro, earbuds, TWS earbuds
Comment
