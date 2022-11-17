Technology News
loading

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Dynaudio Collaboration

Like the Oppo Enco X2, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 may also feature a tuning collaboration with Dynaudio, based on these new renders.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 17 November 2022 17:15 IST
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Dynaudio Collaboration

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 don't have a confirmed launch date yet

Highlights
  • The OnePlus Buds Pro was launched in 2021
  • The Buds Pro 2 could feature improved codec support
  • Dual-driver setup, improved ANC are also tipped for the new earphones

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is expected to launch in early 2023, but we now have a closer look at the design and some key features on the upcoming true wireless earphones, thanks to some renders leaked. These renders suggest the earphones in the olive green colour, and notably detail a redesigned charging case and a collaboration with Danish loudspeaker manufacturer Dynaudio. Earlier reports have also tipped the possible specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, suggesting that the new true wireless earphones could launch soon.

The leaked renders come courtesy of 91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Kuba Wojchiechowski, and suggest the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 design, which appears similar to the original OnePlus Buds Pro, as far as the earpieces are concerned. However, the charging case appears to have some changes in the design, and there is notably a Dynaudio logo on the inside and outside of the case, suggesting a collaboration with the Danish loudspeaker manufacturer.

Interestingly, if the renders are real, it would bring the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 closer in capabilities to the Oppo Enco X2, with Oppo having collaborated with Dynaudio for the Enco X as well. This isn't surprising, given the increasing cooperation in product development between OnePlus and its parent company Oppo.

An earlier report tipped the likely specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, including advanced Bluetooth codec support for the LHDC 4.0 codec, improved active noise cancellation, better battery life, and a dual-driver setup. The new earphones could launch alongside the OnePlus 11 in early 2023, as per the report.

Both OnePlus and Oppo have made a significant mark in the audio segment, focusing on true wireless earphones across various price segments. Strong pricing strategies have kept the products in the budget and mid-range price segments, offering users much more reasonably priced alternatives to flagship products from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Sony, and Sennheiser.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Earpieces are comfortable and look good 
  • Pressure-sensitive controls work well 
  • Decent battery life 
  • Very good active noise cancellation 
  • Fun, energetic sound
  • Bad
  • Plain-looking charging case 
  • Some features only work with OnePlus smartphones 
  • Awkward ‘Smart’ mode for ANC
Read detailed OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Matte Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications, True Wireless earphones, TWS, Earphones, Bluetooth, Oppo Enco X2, Dynaudio, ANC, Active noise cancellation, LHDC
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
WhatsApp Polls Feature Rolls Out to Users on Android, iOS: How to Use It
OnePlus 11 Tipped to Get Display With 2K Resolution, 5,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Interview With Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Meta

Related Stories

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Dynaudio Collaboration
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India to Adopt USB Type-C as Uniform Charging Port for Smartphones, More
  2. Meta Appoints Sandhya Devanathan to Replace Ajit Mohan as India Head
  3. How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Stream
  4. Realme 10 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  5. How to Find the Nearest Airtel Store Online
  6. Nothing Ear Stick Review
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Shown to Be Slower Than Apple's A16 Bionic Chip in Benchmark Test
  2. Moto Edge 40 Pro 5G FCC Listing Reveals Specifications Including Wireless Charging Support: Report
  3. Facebook to Reconsider Donald Trump’s Suspension in January 2023
  4. What Are Utility NFTs: Here’s What We Know
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: How to Watch Live Stream?
  6. Toyota Unveils Gas-Electric Prius Hybrid, to Go on Sale in Japan This Winter
  7. Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ Specifications Leaked, May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Australian Stock Exchange Cancels Blockchain Plans That Cost $170 Million
  9. Micron to Reduce Memory Chip Supply in 2023 to Clear Excess Inventory Amid Slump in Demand
  10. Lenovo Tab Extreme Details Leaked, to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.