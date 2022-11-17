OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Dynaudio Collaboration

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is expected to launch in early 2023, but we now have a closer look at the design and some key features on the upcoming true wireless earphones, thanks to some renders leaked. These renders suggest the earphones in the olive green colour, and notably detail a redesigned charging case and a collaboration with Danish loudspeaker manufacturer Dynaudio. Earlier reports have also tipped the possible specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, suggesting that the new true wireless earphones could launch soon.

The leaked renders come courtesy of 91Mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Kuba Wojchiechowski, and suggest the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 design, which appears similar to the original OnePlus Buds Pro, as far as the earpieces are concerned. However, the charging case appears to have some changes in the design, and there is notably a Dynaudio logo on the inside and outside of the case, suggesting a collaboration with the Danish loudspeaker manufacturer.

Interestingly, if the renders are real, it would bring the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 closer in capabilities to the Oppo Enco X2, with Oppo having collaborated with Dynaudio for the Enco X as well. This isn't surprising, given the increasing cooperation in product development between OnePlus and its parent company Oppo.

An earlier report tipped the likely specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, including advanced Bluetooth codec support for the LHDC 4.0 codec, improved active noise cancellation, better battery life, and a dual-driver setup. The new earphones could launch alongside the OnePlus 11 in early 2023, as per the report.

Both OnePlus and Oppo have made a significant mark in the audio segment, focusing on true wireless earphones across various price segments. Strong pricing strategies have kept the products in the budget and mid-range price segments, offering users much more reasonably priced alternatives to flagship products from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Sony, and Sennheiser.

