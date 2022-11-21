Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) true wireless earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 16,990. Launched globally in May 2022, the LinkBuds S are positioned just below the flagship WF-1000XM4 true wireless headset in Sony's lineup, with features such as active noise cancellation, advanced Bluetooth codec support, and app-based controls and customisation. The WF-LS900N is also the successor to the Sony LinkBuds (WF-L900), adopting a more mainstream design and form that also allows for effective active noise cancellation and other features to be implemented.

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) price in India, availability

The Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) are priced at Rs. 16,990 in India, and are positioned slightly below the flagship WF-1000XM4 in the company's lineup. Sony is offering a cash back of Rs. 3,000 with select debit and credit cards up to November 30.

At this price, the Sony LinkBuds S go up against the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and options from brands such as Jabra, JBL, and Sennheiser. The Sony LinkBuds (WF-L900) are also still available and cost a bit less, but the LinkBuds S might be more appealing thanks to the inclusion of active noise cancellation and advanced Bluetooth codec support.

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) specifications and features

The Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) weigh 4.8g per earpiece, and are powered by the company's Integrated Processor V1. There is active noise cancellation, app support, and advanced Bluetooth codec support, with the LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs supported by the headset. The earphones use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, and are IPX4-rated for water resistance.

There are customisable touch controls, along with other customisation features available through the Sony Headphones Connect app on iOS and Android. Battery life is claimed to be up to 20 hours for the earpieces and charging case together, with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair protocols supported for quick pairing. The earphones are available in three colour options in India - black, white, and beige.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.