Boat Airdopes 800 First Impressions

Boat Airdopes 800 have been launched in India. The true wireless earphones are equipped with 10mm titanium drivers and AI-backed microphones. They come with support for fast charging and are compatible with the Boat Hearables app that lets users customise equaliser settings for a personalised hearing experience. The earphones are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 40 hours on a single charge. They are also said to offer a first-in-segment Dolby Audio-backed sound to users. I was able to use the earphones for a couple of hours and here's a first look at them.

They are all about that bass. No, there is no Meghan Trainor tie-up here as far as I am aware. The power of the bass is indeed something that stood out in my first couple of hours of use. But what is impressive, and why I am eager to test them more, is the presence of details and depth of sound, despite the overarching bass.

The Boat Airdopes 800 are also compatible with the Boat Hearables application that you can download on your Android or iOS device. The earphones support adaptive EQ with the help of this app, which allows you to customise the equaliser as per your preference. There are also five preset modes that you can try - Balanced, Pop, Rock, Jazz, and Club.

The app also gives you a choice between two modes under the Dolby Audio settings - Natural and Movie. I will talk more about the differences between these in my detailed review. The app also allows you to manage touch controls and other settings like in-ear detection, and multi-point connectivity.

The connectivity experience on the Boat Airdopes 800 turned out to be smooth. They paired seamlessly with my Redmi Note 11 Pro and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop. The in-ear detection function also works without any significant delay. Even if I take off one of the earphones, the other keeps playing and once I put the other earbud back on, the former synchronises with the uninterrupted one in a beat.

If we take a step back and talk about the design, I might find a thing or two to gripe about. The case is clunky and the charging points on the earphones are on the sides, which places them directly against your skin when in use. These are not my favourite things about these true wireless earphones but they do not outrightly pose any functional difficulties. I will have more to say about the same in my complete review.

The Boat Airdopes 800 are retailing at Rs. 1,799 and are available in four colour options - Interstellar Black, Interstellar Blue, Interstellar Green, and Interstellar White. You can get them via the Boat India website, as well as Amazon and Flipkart. They have four AI-backed ENC-supported microphones to help with clearer audio quality during calls and offer 50ms low latency. Do these features deliver a satisfactory output? Wait for our detailed review to find out.