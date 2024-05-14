Technology News
  Boat Airdopes 800 With 10mm Titanium Drivers, Dolby Audio Support Listed Online

Boat Airdopes 800 With 10mm Titanium Drivers, Dolby Audio Support Listed Online

Boat Airdopes 800 are compatible with the Boat Hearable application.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 May 2024 19:12 IST
Boat Airdopes 800 With 10mm Titanium Drivers, Dolby Audio Support Listed Online

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Airdopes 800 is listed in black, blue, green and white shades

Highlights
  • Boat Airdopes 800 come with AI-backed ENC-supported mics
  • The earphones are support multi-point connectivity
  • The Boat Airdopes 800 offer up to 40 hours of total battery life
Boat Airdopes 800 will be launched in India later this week. The company has revealed the design, key features and availability details of the true wireless earphones. They are confirmed to be equipped with 10mm titanium drivers, first-in-segment Dolby Audio-backed sound and AI-backed microphones. The listening experience can be customised with the help of a companion app. The earphones also allow users to connect to more than one device at a time. They are also claimed to support fast charging, which allows up to 100 minutes of music playback with only five minutes of charging.

The Boat Airdopes 800 is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 6,490 in four colour options - Interstellar Black, Interstellar Blue, Interstellar Green and Interstellar White. An Amazon microsite for the earphones also suggests their eventual availability on the e-commerce site. The true wireless earphones will reportedly launch in India on May 17 and will likely be priced at Rs. 1,799. Readers are advised to take both listed and reported prices with a pinch of salt until it is confirmed at launch.

Boat Airdopes 800 specifications, features

The Boat Airdopes 800 are equipped with 10mm titanium drivers which are claimed to offer users studio-like precision. They are also claimed to have first-in-segment Dolby Audio-backed sound, which is meant to provide a cinematic sound experience. The earphones are also equipped with four AI-backed ENC-supported microphones to help with clearer audio quality during calls. ENC stands for environmental noise cancellation, a feature that helps remove distracting surrounding noises over voices.

The true wireless earphones are compatible with the Boat Hearable application, which users can access from their smartphones. The app includes a customisable equaliser where users can personalise their listening experience and even choose to activate or deactivate Dolby-backed sound. The earphones also support multi-point connectivity, which allows users to connect the earphones to two separate Bluetooth devices at once and switch between them. 

The Boat Airdopes 800 are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours alongside the charging case. The case supports charging via a USB Type-C port. Five minutes of fast charge is claimed to offer users up to 100 minutes of music playback time. The earphones also come with 50ms low latency.

boAt Airdopes 800 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

upcoming
boAt Airdopes 800 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Boat Airdopes 800, Boat Airdopes 800 India launch, Boat Airdopes 800 price in India, Boat Airdopes 800 specifications, Boat
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro's Indian Variant to Get Familiar Zeiss Branded Cameras, V3 Imaging Chip: Report
