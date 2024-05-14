Boat Airdopes 800 will be launched in India later this week. The company has revealed the design, key features and availability details of the true wireless earphones. They are confirmed to be equipped with 10mm titanium drivers, first-in-segment Dolby Audio-backed sound and AI-backed microphones. The listening experience can be customised with the help of a companion app. The earphones also allow users to connect to more than one device at a time. They are also claimed to support fast charging, which allows up to 100 minutes of music playback with only five minutes of charging.

The Boat Airdopes 800 is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 6,490 in four colour options - Interstellar Black, Interstellar Blue, Interstellar Green and Interstellar White. An Amazon microsite for the earphones also suggests their eventual availability on the e-commerce site. The true wireless earphones will reportedly launch in India on May 17 and will likely be priced at Rs. 1,799. Readers are advised to take both listed and reported prices with a pinch of salt until it is confirmed at launch.

Boat Airdopes 800 specifications, features

The Boat Airdopes 800 are equipped with 10mm titanium drivers which are claimed to offer users studio-like precision. They are also claimed to have first-in-segment Dolby Audio-backed sound, which is meant to provide a cinematic sound experience. The earphones are also equipped with four AI-backed ENC-supported microphones to help with clearer audio quality during calls. ENC stands for environmental noise cancellation, a feature that helps remove distracting surrounding noises over voices.

The true wireless earphones are compatible with the Boat Hearable application, which users can access from their smartphones. The app includes a customisable equaliser where users can personalise their listening experience and even choose to activate or deactivate Dolby-backed sound. The earphones also support multi-point connectivity, which allows users to connect the earphones to two separate Bluetooth devices at once and switch between them.

The Boat Airdopes 800 are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours alongside the charging case. The case supports charging via a USB Type-C port. Five minutes of fast charge is claimed to offer users up to 100 minutes of music playback time. The earphones also come with 50ms low latency.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.