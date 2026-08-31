Ather Energy expanded its range of electric scooters with the launch of the Ather Konarc on electric scooter at its fourth annual Community Day in India on Saturday. The latest vehicle from the Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer marks the debut of the new EL platform. Ather has positioned Konarc as a practical, everyday electric scooter with a claimed Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of up to 161km. It also offers technology-focussed features like MagicKey, AutoHold and Park Assist,

Ather Konarc Price in India and Availability

Ather's new electric scooter has been introduced in two variants — S and Z. The price of the Ather Konarc S starts at Rs. 99,999 for the 100km IDC variant. The 125km and 161km versions are priced at Rs. 1,21,999 and Rs. 1,44,999, respectively. Do note that all prices are ex-showroom.

The company has also confirmed that the Konarc range will eventually expand beyond the current three variants. A 200km IDC version is planned, while the Konarc Z will be offered with 125km and 161km IDC range options. Pricing of the Z-series models currently remains under wraps.

Deliveries of the Konarc S 125 and S 161 are scheduled to begin in September. The S Konarc 100 is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2027, while the 200km S is planned for the third quarter. The Z variants are expected to follow in the second quarter of 2027.

Ather Konarc

According to Ather Energy, the Konarc is the first electric scooter based on its new EL platform. It is claimed to be a scalable platform that uses a new chassis, powertrain and electronics architecture, and can underpin different electric scooter formats. It is said to have been developed using 26 lakh km of field data.

Konarc's S variants come with three different battery capacities. The Konarc S 100 features a 2.1kWh battery, while the S 125 and S 161 models use 2.7kWh and 3.5kWh batteries, respectively. The company claims S 100 produces 4kW of peak power and 16Nm of torque, while the S 125 and S 161 produce 4.7kW and 16Nm. All three variants have a claimed top speed of 70kmph.

The Konarc's technology package includes several features for everyday riding. The Park Assist Reverse uses the motor to help manoeuvre the scooter backwards. The AutoHold feature, as the name suggests, keeps the scooter stationary when stopped. The Konarc Z variants will come with additional technologies.

Among the additions is the Advanced Electronic Braking System (AEBS), which uses electronic control to improve braking performance, reduce stopping distances and minimise rear-wheel lock-ups during hard braking. Another new feature is MagicKey. Ather says users can unlock the electric scooter's boot through the Ather app instead of a physical key. On the Konarc Z 161, it works alongside AutoPop, which can automatically open the boot.

The Z variants are also confirmed to feature Google Maps and WhatsApp in the dashboard. Cricket scores can also be displayed when the scooter is stationary. With the Ather Connect subscription, users will get access to features such as theft and tow alerts, ride statistics, Find My Scooter and remote charging-status monitoring, alongside OTA updates.

The Konarc also gets Ather's AutoHold and Vehicle FallSafe features on the higher variants, while AirWalk is available on the S 125 and S 161.

Alongside the Konarc, Ather has introduced its fifth-generation battery platform. The company says its BreachSense technology can detect microscopic battery damage following a high-impact accident. It is also said to be capable of identifying potential moisture-intrusion risks before they develop into larger problems.

The new battery architecture also features improved cell balancing, with Ather claiming that the batteries can retain 70 percent state of health for around 1 lakh to 1.2 lakh km.