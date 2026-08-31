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Poco F9 Ultra May Cost Nearly Twice as Much as Poco F9 Pro, Tipster Claims

The Poco F9 series is expected to mirror the chipset configuration of the corresponding Redmi K100 series models in China.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 August 2026 09:39 IST
Poco F9 Ultra May Cost Nearly Twice as Much as Poco F9 Pro, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Poco

The Dark Cherry colourway of the Poco F9 Ultra will have a glass-fibre finish

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Highlights
  • Poco F9 Pro is expected to be priced at roughly Rs. 76,400
  • The Poco F9 Ultra could cost nearly twice as much as the Pro
  • F9 Ultra will feature the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
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The Poco F9 is set to launch soon in the global marketers as the company's next-generation performance-focussed lineup, comprising the Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra. Both models expected to be based on the Redmi K100 series smartphones sold in China. With just a day to go till their debut, pricing of the Poco F9 series has been leaked by a tipster. The Ultra model is believed to be twice as expensive as the F9 Pro in select regions.

Poco F9 Pro Price (Leaked

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post, the Poco F9 Pro could be priced at PHP 49,999 (roughly Rs. 76,400) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant in the Philippines. This leaked pricing puts the upcoming handset significantly below the alleged price of its higher-end sibling. The same tipster claimed that the Poco F9 Ultra could be priced at PHP 89,999 (roughly Rs. 1.37 lakh).

This potentially makes the upcoming Poco F9 Ultra twice as expensive as the F9 Pro in the Philippines.

The tipster, however, did not reveal the RAM and storage configurations of both the upcoming models that may be offered in the market, once the Poco F9 series is launched globally.

For comparison, the Poco F8 Ultra's launch price was set at $729 (roughly Rs. 65,100) for the 12GB + 256GB model. Meanwhile, the F8 Pro started at $579 (roughly Rs. 51,700) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

The Poco F9 series is expected to mirror the chipset configuration of the corresponding Redmi K100 series models in China. The Poco F9 Ultra will feature the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, while the Poco F9 Pro is confirmed to use the binned version of the SoC, known as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V series.

The company has also revealed that the F9 Ultra will come in a Dark Cherry colourway, with glass-fibre finish. On the other hand, the F9 Pro will be available in Aurora Green, featuring full-panel luminous design that can absorb sunlight or indoor light and emit a soft, uniform glow in darkness.

Previous reports have suggested that the F9 Pro could feature a 6.59-inch QHD+ Plastic OLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate, while the F9 Ultra may get a larger 6.85-inch display with a 2,608x1,200-pixel resolution. Both phones are expected to be available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Pro model could debut a 6,330mAh battery, while the F9 Ultra is expected to pack a larger 8,050mAh cell.

More details about the Poco F9 series are expected to be revealed at their launch tomorrow (September 1).

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Further reading: Poco F9 Series, Poco F9 Pro, Poco F9 Pro Specifications, Poco F9 Ultra, Poco F9 Ultra Specifications, Poco
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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