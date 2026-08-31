Apple is expected to enter the foldable smartphone market with its first such iPhone later this year. The device is rumoured to carry a premium price and could introduce a different design and software experience from the company's existing handsets. Reports have also pointed to a September unveiling, although its availability could follow later. Alongside the expected hardware and pricing, the potential cost of repairing the foldable has now emerged as another consideration for buyers. Apple has not confirmed the device or its details yet.

iPhone Ultra Screen Repair Could Cost More Than $1,000

A report from The Mac Observer, citing repair specialist Ricky Panesar, founder of UK-based repair company iCorrect, says replacing the inner screen could cost around GBP 850 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000), or approximately $1,155 (roughly Rs. 1,10,200), based on his estimate shared with Forbes.

The projected cost would be substantially higher than repairs for Samsung's recent foldables. Apple World Today notes that an inner-screen replacement for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 costs GBP 594 (roughly Rs. 76,800), while the corresponding repair for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was around GBP 569 (roughly Rs. 73,600). If the estimate proves accurate, Apple's foldable could therefore be considerably more expensive to repair.

The higher cost could be related to the hardware Apple is reportedly developing for the phone. Samsung Display is said to be supplying the foldable panel, while Apple is expected to use its own hinge design. Panesar believes this combination could push repair costs above those of Samsung's foldable models.

Reports have referred to the handset as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, with a starting price of around $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,90,900) expected, although Apple has not confirmed either detail.

The foldable is expected to appear at Apple's September 9 product event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The company has named the event “Surprise and Shine”, with the iPhone 18 series also expected to feature. Some reports suggest the foldable could go on sale in October instead of immediately after its unveiling.

Apple is expected to stream the event on YouTube, through its Apple Events website and in the Apple TV app. Until the company announces the handset, its final name, price, availability and repair costs remain unconfirmed.