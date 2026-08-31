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Apple’s Foldable iPhone Could Be Expensive to Repair, With Screen Cost Tipped at Over $1,000

The higher cost could be related to the hardware Apple is reportedly developing for the phone.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 August 2026 11:41 IST
Apple’s Foldable iPhone Could Be Expensive to Repair, With Screen Cost Tipped at Over $1,000

Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Apple could unveil the foldable on September 9
  • The handset may go on sale in October
  • The foldable may feature a proprietary hinge
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Apple is expected to enter the foldable smartphone market with its first such iPhone later this year. The device is rumoured to carry a premium price and could introduce a different design and software experience from the company's existing handsets. Reports have also pointed to a September unveiling, although its availability could follow later. Alongside the expected hardware and pricing, the potential cost of repairing the foldable has now emerged as another consideration for buyers. Apple has not confirmed the device or its details yet.

iPhone Ultra Screen Repair Could Cost More Than $1,000

A report from The Mac Observer, citing repair specialist Ricky Panesar, founder of UK-based repair company iCorrect, says replacing the inner screen could cost around GBP 850 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000), or approximately $1,155 (roughly Rs. 1,10,200), based on his estimate shared with Forbes.

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The projected cost would be substantially higher than repairs for Samsung's recent foldables. Apple World Today notes that an inner-screen replacement for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 costs GBP 594 (roughly Rs. 76,800), while the corresponding repair for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was around GBP 569 (roughly Rs. 73,600). If the estimate proves accurate, Apple's foldable could therefore be considerably more expensive to repair.

The higher cost could be related to the hardware Apple is reportedly developing for the phone. Samsung Display is said to be supplying the foldable panel, while Apple is expected to use its own hinge design. Panesar believes this combination could push repair costs above those of Samsung's foldable models.

Reports have referred to the handset as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, with a starting price of around $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,90,900) expected, although Apple has not confirmed either detail.

The foldable is expected to appear at Apple's September 9 product event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The company has named the event “Surprise and Shine”, with the iPhone 18 series also expected to feature. Some reports suggest the foldable could go on sale in October instead of immediately after its unveiling.

Apple is expected to stream the event on YouTube, through its Apple Events website and in the Apple TV app. Until the company announces the handset, its final name, price, availability and repair costs remain unconfirmed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Apple, iPhone Ultra, iPhone Fold, foldable iPhone, Apple foldable iPhone, iPhone Ultra repair cost, iPhone Ultra display, iPhone Ultra screen replacement
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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