The smartphone launch calendar is filling up quickly for September, with several major brands preparing new models for different markets. Apple is expected to bring its next iPhone lineup, while Vivo, Infinix, Poco, Redmi, iQOO, and Xiaomi are also linked to launches during the month. Some of these phones are confirmed for India, while others are currently tied to China or other global markets. Here's a look at the smartphones confirmed, expected or rumoured to launch in September 2026.

Vivo T5 5G

Launch Date: September 2, 2026

The Vivo T5 5G is confirmed to launch in India on September 2 at 12pm IST, with Vivo confirming several details ahead of the event. The phone will feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset and a 7,050mAh battery. It will measure 7.9mm in thickness and come in Royal Bronze and Silver Green, with a Skyline design and horizontal rear camera bar. OriginOS 6 will power the handset.

The phone could also offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with 44W charging. Camera specifications may include a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. The display could reach up to 3,000 nits of brightness.

Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+

Launch Date: September 4, 2026

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G+ is confirmed to launch in India on September 4 at 12pm IST. It will be available through Flipkart and Infinix India. The phone is expected to feature a 6.76-inch full-HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 7.85mm-thick body. It will also feature an Interactive Active Matrix Cube on the rear panel. Reported configurations include 6GB or 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, along with a 256GB option. The battery could be between 5,600mAh and 6,000mAh, with 45W charging and 10W reverse charging.

Poco F9 Pro and Poco F9 Ultra

Launch Date: September 1, 2026 globally

Poco will launch the F9 Pro and F9 Ultra handsets globally on September 1, while their India launch date remains unknown. Both phones are expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The F9 Pro could feature a 6.59-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz, while the F9 Ultra is tipped to have a 6.85-inch to 6.9-inch AMOLED panel with the same refresh rate.

The Poco F9 Pro model could pack a 50-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultrawide and 50-megapixel 3x telephoto cameras. The Ultra is expected to have a 50-megapixel 5x periscope camera. Battery capacities are tipped at around 6,330mAh and 8,050mAh, respectively, with 100W charging.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

Launch Date: Expected September 9, 2026

Apple is expected to hold its iPhone launch event on September 9, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max among the expected announcements. The Pro models could use the A20 Pro chipset built on TSMC's 2nm process and Apple's C2 modem. Reported camera upgrades include a variable-aperture main sensor, a brighter telephoto camera and a new 24-megapixel front camera. The phones could also feature a smaller Dynamic Island, while the horizontal rear camera bar is expected to remain. The Pro Max could have a battery of up to 5,500mAh depending on the market. India retail availability is tipped for September 18.

iPhone Ultra

Launch Date: Expected September 9, 2026

Apple's September event is also expected to introduce the iPhone Ultra, which is tipped to be the company's first foldable iPhone. The device is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, although detailed specifications remain unclear. Reports suggest that the three models could be available for purchase from September 18 following pre-orders. Apple is also expected to release iOS 27 alongside the new iPhones.

Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

Launch Date: Expected September 15, 2026 in India

The Redmi Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max are already available in select global markets. The series could make its India debut on September 15, although the Indian variants may differ from their global counterparts. The Redmi Note 17 Pro features a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, a 6.83-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display and a 9,000mAh battery with 67W charging. The Pro Max gets a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset, a 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a 10,000mAh battery with 100W charging.

iQOO 16

Launch Date: Expected September 2026 in China

The iQOO 16 is expected to debut in China during September, although no specific launch date has been reported. It may feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and a 6.85-inch to 6.89-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate between 165Hz and 185Hz. The phone is tipped to have three 50-megapixel rear cameras, including a periscope telephoto sensor, along with a 50-megapixel front camera. The phone could pack a 7,500mAh to 8,500mAh battery and support charging speeds above 100W.

Vivo X500 Series

Launch Date: September 2026 in China

Vivo has confirmed that the X500 series will launch in China in September with the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. All three phones will feature Zeiss-tuned cameras, while the Pro and Pro Max will get upgraded periscope telephoto cameras with CIPA 7.0 stabilisation, improved autofocus and subject tracking. The lineup could also include the rumoured X500 Ultra and X500e, although Vivo has not confirmed these models.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max will feature a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO super telephoto camera with 4x in-sensor zoom and support for a 400mm telephoto extender. The X500 Pro will use a 64-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera with an 85mm focal length. The series could also introduce a 50-megapixel Sony Guangyu 900 main camera. Leaks suggest that the series could support 4K recording at up to 240fps and 4K HDR recording at 120fps, while reports do not expect an India launch before November or December.

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Fold

Launch Date: September 2026 in China

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has confirmed that the Xiaomi 18 Pro series will launch in China at the end of September. A recent report suggests that the Pro models could become the first smartphones to use Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. Both phones have also reportedly passed certification in China and support 100W wired charging and UWB.

Xiaomi is already set to launch the Xiaomi 18 Fold for a September launch in China, with the foldable set to debut alongside the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max. The latest update places the Xiaomi 18 Pro series towards the end of September, while the standard Xiaomi 18 is now rumoured to arrive in December. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max could also reach global markets later.