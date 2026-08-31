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Huawei Watch D3, FreeBuds Neo Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Specifications Teased

Huawei Watch D3 is confirmed to feature a next-generation ambulatory blood pressure monitor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 August 2026 12:45 IST
Huawei Watch D3, FreeBuds Neo Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch D3 was previewed at the ESC Congress 2026

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Highlights
  • Huawei Watch D3 and FreeBuds Neo will launch in global markets soon
  • The wearable has a rectangular display
  • Huawei Watch D3 is certified by CE MDR in the European Union
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Huawei is all set to launch the Watch D3 in global markets later this week, alongside the new FreeBuds Neo true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The company has shared the first teaser for the Huawei Watch D3 and FreeBuds Neo on social media platforms, offering a glimpse at their design. Huawei has also previewed the Watch D3 at the European Society of Cardiology Congress (ESC Congress 2026), ahead of its official launch. The smartwatch is confirmed to come with an ambulatory blood pressure monitor.

Huawei Watch D3, FreeBuds Neo Launch Set for This Week

Through new X posts, Huawei announced that the launch of Huawei Watch D3 and FreeBuds Neo will take place on September 2 in Munich, Germany. The official teaser videos show the wearable in brown and white colour options with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) rate tracking feature. The wearable has a rectangular display, and the design elements closely resemble the Watch D2. It has a digital crown and a side-mounted button for navigation.

The Huawei FreeBuds Neo teaser shows a pebble-like charging case. It is teased to be available in at least four colour options.

Additionally, Huawei Watch D3 was previewed at the ESC Congress 2026. The upcoming wearable is confirmed to feature a next-generation ambulatory blood pressure monitor. It is claimed to offer accurate blood pressure measurement at elevated heart rates.

Huawei states that the wrist-based ambulatory blood pressure recorder in the Huawei Watch D3 accurately records blood pressure data before and after exercise, provides recommendations on appropriate exercise intensity, and helps users develop good fitness habits. The company says the wearable has CE MDR certification in the European Union.

The Huawei Watch D3 will show blood pressure measurement reminders for high-altitude environments and sudden temperature changes. It offers the Huawei Health Glance feature that measures multiple core health indicators and generates a summary. It also tracks sleep patterns and emotional well-being of wearers. It is confirmed to be launched in three colourways.

Huawei is expected to launch its Nova 16s Pro smartphone alongside the Watch D3 and FreeBuds Neo.

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Further reading: Huawei Watch D3, Huawei, Huawei FreeBuds Neo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Huawei Watch D3, FreeBuds Neo Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Specifications Teased
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