Huawei is all set to launch the Watch D3 in global markets later this week, alongside the new FreeBuds Neo true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The company has shared the first teaser for the Huawei Watch D3 and FreeBuds Neo on social media platforms, offering a glimpse at their design. Huawei has also previewed the Watch D3 at the European Society of Cardiology Congress (ESC Congress 2026), ahead of its official launch. The smartwatch is confirmed to come with an ambulatory blood pressure monitor.

Huawei Watch D3, FreeBuds Neo Launch Set for This Week

Through new X posts, Huawei announced that the launch of Huawei Watch D3 and FreeBuds Neo will take place on September 2 in Munich, Germany. The official teaser videos show the wearable in brown and white colour options with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) rate tracking feature. The wearable has a rectangular display, and the design elements closely resemble the Watch D2. It has a digital crown and a side-mounted button for navigation.

A lighter feel for everyday wear. With a slimmer design, larger screen, and soft straps, the #HUAWEIWATCHD3 brings greater comfort to blood pressure management. pic.twitter.com/oLXDSaORdJ — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 28, 2026

The Huawei FreeBuds Neo teaser shows a pebble-like charging case. It is teased to be available in at least four colour options.

Additionally, Huawei Watch D3 was previewed at the ESC Congress 2026. The upcoming wearable is confirmed to feature a next-generation ambulatory blood pressure monitor. It is claimed to offer accurate blood pressure measurement at elevated heart rates.

Huawei states that the wrist-based ambulatory blood pressure recorder in the Huawei Watch D3 accurately records blood pressure data before and after exercise, provides recommendations on appropriate exercise intensity, and helps users develop good fitness habits. The company says the wearable has CE MDR certification in the European Union.

The Huawei Watch D3 will show blood pressure measurement reminders for high-altitude environments and sudden temperature changes. It offers the Huawei Health Glance feature that measures multiple core health indicators and generates a summary. It also tracks sleep patterns and emotional well-being of wearers. It is confirmed to be launched in three colourways.

Huawei is expected to launch its Nova 16s Pro smartphone alongside the Watch D3 and FreeBuds Neo.