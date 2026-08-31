Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 11 Series Will Not Get GrapheneOS as Google Skips a Major Security Feature

GrapheneOS makers claim that the Google Pixel 11 series does not support ARM Hardware Memory Tagging Extensions (MTE).

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 August 2026 12:27 IST
Google Pixel 11 Series Will Not Get GrapheneOS as Google Skips a Major Security Feature

Google Pixel 11 was launched in India at a higher price than Pixel 10

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google Pixel 11 series is powered by the Tensor G6 SoC
  • Google Pixel 11 series was recently launched globally
  • Google Pixel 8 series supports the MTE security feature
Advertisement

The Google Pixel 11 series was launched in mid-August as the next-generation smartphone lineup from the Mountain View-based tech giant. The series comprises four models, and all the Pixel 11 series phones are powered by the company's latest Tensor G6 chipset. The Google Pixel 11 series phones launched at notably higher prices than their predecessors, which could be because of the ongoing memory and storage crisis. Now, the makers of GrapheneOS say that their operating system (OS) will not come to the Google Pixel 11 series as Google skipped a major security feature for its handsets, seemingly to save costs.

Google Pixel 11 Series Reportedly Does Not Support MTE Security Feature

In a post on Mastodon, the GrapheneOS Foundation said that it has managed to build only a partial port of GrapheneOS for the Google Pixel 11 series after a week's work. However, it was unable to complete the port for its OS, as the Google Pixel 11 series, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, does not support the ARM Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) security feature, the software maker said.

VoltGoogle Pixel 11 Series Discussion
Explore More...

Further, the company said that Google is not offering MTE support in software, firmware, and “near certainly hardware” of the Pixel 11 series “to save money”. All Pixel phones, starting with the Pixel 8 lineup, have shipped with support for the security feature. GrapheneOS uses ARM Hardware MTE across its base OS, kernel, and other standard software processes.

Further, the GrapheneOS Foundation highlighted that the ARM Hardware MTE functionality is only “temporarily disabled for a few device-specific processes”. The feature is said to “greatly” enhance protection against most remote exploits and other local exploits. Moreover, the company said that the Google Pixel 8 to Pixel 10 series phones have shipped with the security feature. However, Google seemingly removed it from its latest handsets.

The company said that it integrated it into its “hardened_malloc project” and started using it across GrapheneOS in October 2023. However, the Pixel smartphones did not start using the security feature by default. Meanwhile, Android Advanced Protection Mode on Android 16 did enable ARM MTE for specific processes, the GrapheneOS Foundation highlighted.

Google Pixel 11

Google Pixel 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and comfortable design
  • Good camera performance
  • Clean and polished Android 17 experience
  • Seven years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • No variable refresh rate on the display
  • Gaming performance falls behind rivals
  • Still requires charge at the end of the day
Read detailed Google Pixel 11 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G6
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4985mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 11 Series, Google, ARM Hardware Memory Tagging Extensions, GrapheneOS
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
WhatsApp's Scam Alert Feature Arrives for Android Beta Users: Report

Related Stories

Google Pixel 11 Series Will Not Get GrapheneOS as Google Skips a Major Security Feature
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Smartphones Launched in India (August 2026): See List
  2. iPhone Ultra Screen Replacement Could Be Costlier Than Galaxy Z Fold 8
  3. Motorola Razr 70 Swarovski Edition Teased Ahead of IFA 2026
  4. Smartphones Launching in September 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra, Poco F9 Series,More
  5. WhatsApp Rolls Out Scam Alert to Android Beta Testers: Report
  6. Poco F9 Ultra May Cost Nearly Twice as Much as Poco F9 Pro
  7. Here's Why the Google Pixel 11 Series Will Not Get GrapheneOS
  8. Ather Konarc Launched With Up to 200km Range, AEBS Braking and More
  9. Xiaomi 18 Fold Battery and Charging Detailed Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Anthropic Faces Lawsuit From Sony Music, Warner Chappell Over Alleged Copyrighted Material Use
  2. Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Could Get a Huge 11,000mAh Battery and Bigger 12.5-Inch Display, Leak Suggests
  3. BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31: How to Claim Dracostride Skin for UZI, Other Free Rewards
  4. Redmi 17 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut With a Larger Battery Than the Global Model
  5. Huawei Watch D3, FreeBuds Neo Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Specifications Teased
  6. Motorola Teases New Razr Foldable With Swarovski Crystal Design Ahead of IFA
  7. Google Pixel 11 Series Will Not Get GrapheneOS as Google Skips a Major Security Feature
  8. Ather Konarc Launched in India With Up to 200km IDC Range, AEBS Braking and MagicKey: Price, Features
  9. iPhone Ultra May Launch Without an Apple Pencil, New Report Claims
  10. Xiaomi 18 Fold Battery and Charging Details Leaked Ahead of Launch: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »