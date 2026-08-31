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Motorola Teases New Razr Foldable With Swarovski Crystal Design Ahead of IFA

Motorola is expected to show the new Swarovski edition at IFA 2026 in Berlin in early September.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 August 2026 12:44 IST
Motorola Teases New Razr Foldable With Swarovski Crystal Design Ahead of IFA

Photo Credit: Motorola

The upcoming phone may succeed the Razr 60 Swarovski Edition (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The handset could be based on the standard Razr 70
  • The teaser shows a black crystal-covered rear panel
  • The phone could ship with a 33W charger
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Motorola has teased a new Swarovski crystal-encrusted Razr-style foldable ahead of its IFA 2026 debut. The company has not confirmed the phone's name, but the teaser shows a black rear panel with a diamond-patterned texture and crystal detailing, suggesting that it could be a new Swarovski Edition model. Motorola is expected to showcase the device in Berlin in early September, although it has not yet shared its price, specifications, release date or availability details.

Motorola Teases Crystal-Covered Razr Foldable Ahead of September Debut

The teaser was posted on Motorola's official X account and shows the back of a Razr-style handset. Based on its design and earlier leaked renders, the handset is expected to be related to the Razr 70 or the Razr 2026, making it the successor to last year's Razr 60 Swarovski Edition. Motorola has not confirmed whether the teased handset will carry the Razr 70 name.

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The teaser shows a black rear panel with a patterned finish and crystal detailing around the external display and hinge. Earlier leaked renders showed a similar design, including a larger crystal on the hinge and more crystals below the cover screen. The darker finish looks more restrained than last year's Razr 60 Swarovski Edition.

Motorola's Razr 70 Swarovski Edition phone is expected to use the same core hardware as the regular Razr 70. Reports point to a 6.9-inch OLED panel on the inside and a 3.6-inch external display. A 4,500mAh battery could power the device, while photography is expected to rely on two 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 32-megapixel front camera.

The standard Razr 70 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chipset and comes with up to 512GB of storage. It also supports 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. There is no indication of major hardware changes for the Swarovski Edition, suggesting the extra cost will mainly cover its customised exterior and accessories. According to leaked renders, the phone could come with a transparent case, a USB Type-C cable, and a 33W charger in the box.

Motorola has not revealed the price of the new Swarovski edition. The previous Razr 60 Swarovski Edition was priced $200 (roughly Rs. 19,100) higher than the standard Razr 60, which started at $799 (roughly Rs. 76,200). If Motorola applies a similar premium to the new model, the Razr 70 Swarovski Edition could cost around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 95,400).

Motorola is expected to show the new Swarovski edition at IFA 2026 in Berlin in early September. The company has not yet confirmed when or where it will go on sale.

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Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr, Motorola Razr 70, Motorola Razr 2026, Razr 70 Swarovski Edition, Motorola Swarovski Edition, Swarovski, IFA 2026, Motorola Razr 70 price, Motorola Razr 70 specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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