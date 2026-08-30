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Realme P4s vs iQOO Z11 vs Nothing Phone 4b: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Here is how the Realme P4s, iQOO Z11, and Nothing Phone (4b) compare in terms of price, specifications and features.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 August 2026 14:00 IST
Realme P4s vs iQOO Z11 vs Nothing Phone 4b: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Realme P4s (left) vs iQOO Z11 (centre) vs Nothing Phone (4b) (right)

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Highlights
  • Realme P4s 5G features a massive 8,000mAh battery
  • iQOO Z11 offers 2,000 nits peak brightness on its curved display
  • Nothing Phone (4b) promises six years of security software updates
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The mid-range smartphone segment in India is becoming increasingly competitive. There are several competing brands packing large batteries, high-refresh-rate displays and capable chipsets into phones that cost around Rs. 35,000. The Realme P4s 5G, iQOO Z11 and Nothing Phone (4b) are three recent examples. However, each phone focuses on slightly different aspects. The Realme and iQOO models focus on performance, displays and battery capacity, while the Nothing Phone (4b) has a more design-led approach.

Here is how the Realme P4s, iQOO Z11, and Nothing Phone (4b) compare in terms of price, specifications and features.

Realme P4s vs iQOO Z11 vs Nothing Phone (4b): Price in India

Realme P4s 5G: The Realme P4s 5G starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 37,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 41,999. It is available in Electric Cyan and Titanium Grey.

iQOO Z11: The iQOO Z11 starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. The top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 49,999.

Nothing Phone (4b): The Nothing Phone (4b) has a starting price tag of Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model with 256GB of storage and the same amount of RAM costs Rs. 38,999. It is offered in Black, Blue, and White colourways.

Realme P4s vs iQOO Z11 vs Nothing Phone (4b): Display, Software

Realme P4s 5G: The Realme P4s 5G has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel has a 1,272x2,772-pixel resolution, 450ppi pixel density and supports up to 1,400 nits of HBM brightness. It also offers 10-bit colour depth and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage in selected display modes. The phone runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16, with Realme promising three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

iQOO Z11: The iQOO Z11 features a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate, while brightness can reach 2,000 nits in High Brightness Mode. The phone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and is promised three years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Nothing Phone (4b): The Nothing Phone (4b) sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,344 pixels) Samsung Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1, and it is confirmed to get three years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Realme P4s vs iQOO Z11 vs Nothing Phone (4b): Processor, Battery

Realme P4s 5G: The Realme P4s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also gets a Hyper Vision+ AI chip. Realme has equipped the P4s 5G with an 8,000mAh battery. It supports up to 80W wired charging.

iQOO Z11: The iQOO Z11 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also features a 3,800-square-mm vapour chamber cooling system. The iQOO Z11 packs a 7,050mAh battery and supports 44W FlashCharge.

Nothing Phone (4b): Qualcomm's 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset is used in the Nothing Phone (4b). It has an Adreno 810 GPU and is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone features a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

Realme P4s vs iQOO Z11 vs Nothing Phone (4b): Cameras, Dimensions

Realme P4s 5G: The Realme P4s 5G gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with two-axis OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front camera. It measures 162.6x77.6x8.6mm and weighs about 208g.

iQOO Z11: The iQOO Z11 features a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The main camera uses a Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 164.42 x 75.25 x 7.99mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at 199g.

Nothing Phone (4b): On the rear, the Nothing Phone (4b) has a dual camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 1/2.76-inch Samsung sensor. It features an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. The phone measures 164.4x78.2x8.6mm and weighs about 210g.

Realme P4s vs iQOO Z11 vs Nothing Phone (4b): Which One Should You Buy?

The Realme P4s 5G makes the most sense if your priorities are a large battery, fast charging, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display and performance-focused hardware. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z11 is arguably the most balanced option. It combines a 144Hz curved AMOLED display, Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, 7,050mAh battery and 50-megapixel OIS camera, while remaining thinner and lighter than the other two.

The Nothing Phone (4b) is the more distinctive choice. It gives up some hardware advantages, but offers the Glyph Bar, Nothing OS and longer security support. It is the phone to consider if design and software experience matter more to you than chasing the biggest battery or fastest charging.

Realme P4s 5G vs iQOO Z11 vs Nothing Phone (4b) comparison
  Realme P4s 5G
Realme P4s 5G
iQOO Z11
iQOO Z11
Nothing Phone (4b)
Nothing Phone (4b)
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
Key Specs
Display6.78-inch6.83-inch6.77-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7400 UltraMediaTek Dimensity 7500 TurboQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
Front Camera16-megapixel 32-megapixel 16-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 8-megapixel 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB8GB
Storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity8000mAh7050mAh6000mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Resolution1272x2772 pixels1260x2800 pixels1080x2344 pixels
GENERAL
BrandRealmeiQOONothing
ModelP4s 5GZ11Phone (4b)
Release dateAugust 26, 2026August 20, 2026July 7, 2026
AI EnabledYesYesYes
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typePolycarbonatePlasticGlass
Dimensions (mm)162.60 x 77.60 x 8.60164.42 x 75.25 x 7.99164.40 x 78.20 x 8.60
Weight (g)208.00199.00210.00
IP ratingIP69IP69IP64
Battery capacity (mAh)800070506000
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast charging80W Fast Charging44W Flash Charge33W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingNoNoNo
ColoursElectric Cyan and Titanium GreyCelestial Blue, Aurora GreenBlack, Blue, White
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate144 Hz144 Hz120 Hz
Resolution Standard1.5K1.5KFHD+
Screen size (inches)6.786.836.77
Resolution1272x2772 pixels1260x2800 pixels1080x2344 pixels
Protection typeOther-Other
Pixels per inch (PPI)450449381
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 7400 UltraMediaTek Dimensity 7500 TurboQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4
RAM8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB8GB
Internal storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB
Expandable storage-No-
Dedicated microSD slot-No-
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Rear Cameras222
Rear autofocusYes-Yes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.4)32-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNo--
Front autofocusYes--
Front flashNo-No
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)-Ultra Wide-Angle-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
SkinRealme UI 7.0OriginOS 6Nothing OS 4.1
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.40Yes, v 5.40Yes, v 6.00
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 ax-
USB OTG-Yes-
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-Yes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Comments

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Further reading: Realme P4s, iQOO Z11, Nothing Phone (4b)
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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