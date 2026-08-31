Apple is scheduled to host its ‘Surprise and Shine' event in the second week of next month. During the event, the Cupertino company is expected to launch various devices, including its next-generation flagship smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds, namely the iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple Watch Series 12, and AirPods 5. However, the event might also mark the tech giant's entry into the book-style foldable smartphone category, with the unveiling of the iPhone Ultra. Days before its anticipated debut, new details about the foldable have surfaced online, suggesting that it will not be launched with a dedicated Apple Pencil stylus, as the company has abandoned its earlier plans.

Apple Reportedly Abandoned a Stylus for iPhone Ultra Due to Multiple Drawbacks

In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter ‘Power On', Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that the Cupertino-based tech company is unlikely to launch a dedicated Apple Pencil stylus for the iPhone Ultra due to multiple reasons. He also highlighted that the company might not abandon Steve Jobs' position that “Nobody wants a stylus”.

According to the report, Apple was earlier considering launching the accessory for its first book-style foldable. The tech giant also reportedly prototyped and tested the special Apple Pencil for the iPhone Ultra. The prototype of the stylus is said to be shorter and thicker than the one sold for iPad models to better fit the foldable's passport-like form factor.

Apple reportedly designed the stylus for the iPhone Ultra to magnetically attach to the side of the foldable for storage and wireless charging, resembling the functionality of other Apple Pencil models. However, Gurman highlights, the special Apple Pencil had its own drawbacks.

Magnetically attaching the stylus to the side of the iPhone Ultra reportedly made it “awkward” when a user wanted to open the phone without using the Apple Pencil. On top of this, foldable displays are softer and more sensitive than a regular smartphone screen. Hence, a “stylus-like input device” could leave marks and scratches on the inner display of the iPhone Ultra.

More details will be revealed on September 9 at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) during the ‘Surprise and Shine' event, which will be hosted at Apple Park in Cupertino. Apart from the iPhone Ultra, the company is also expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5. The event will be livestreamed via Apple's official YouTube channel.