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Xiaomi 18 Fold Battery and Charging Details Leaked Ahead of Launch: What You Need to Know

Xiaomi’s unannounced foldable will feature fast, proprietary wired and wireless charging

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 August 2026 11:45 IST
Xiaomi 18 Fold Battery and Charging Details Leaked Ahead of Launch: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s upcoming 18 Fold will replace its Mix Fold 4 foldable

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s 18 Fold will have a wide-format book-style layout
  • It will use the brand’s new Xring O3 processor
  • It will have a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging capability
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Xiaomi's 18 Fold is expected to debut in early September. According to the latest leaks, it might come with a new wide-format book-style design and a new colour. It is also reported to feature Xiaomi's homegrown Xring O3 processor and, according to a new source, a 6,000mAh battery. The foldable smartphone might also support fast charging in both wired and wireless modes. Xiaomi has also confirmed that its new foldable gets a tri-chip solution. Its Xring O3 chipset will be paired with the Xring O100 AI acceleration chip and the Xring D100 AI chip.

Xiaomi 18 Fold to Get a 6,000mAh Battery With Fast Charging

According to a Weibo tipster (@pandverybald), the soon-to-be-announced Xiaomi 18 Fold might also get a 6,000mAh battery. The tipster didn't provide more details about the battery, but said the foldable would get 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. This is a noticeable hike in battery capacity over the previous Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, which had a 5,100mAh battery. Charging speeds remain the same as with the previous foldable.

The same source also revealed that the smartphone might feature Xiaomi's Xring O3 processor. Xiaomi recently confirmed that its upcoming 18 Fold foldable and flagship tablet, the Pad 9 Pro Max, will run on its new Xring O3 processor. At an event held in China, the company showcased the successor to the Xring O1. It also revealed that its new processor managed an AnTuTu score of 52,28,014 points. The chipset will have a deca-core layout with a maximum clock speed of 4.35GHz using its C1-Premium core.

Battery and processor aside, the Xiaomi 18 Fold will have a brand-new design. Its design moves away from the taller book-style form factor to a wider format for both its cover display and its main folding display. A recent report revealed the unannounced foldable's new design, showing a wide, visor-like rear camera module with three cameras. The leak also gave us a glimpse of its wide cover display and the new red finish.

Previously leaked specifications include a 6.56-inch cover display and a 7.76-inch inner folding display. Both displays might feature LTPO technology with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The main camera is reported to pack a 200-megapixel sensor, while the remaining two are said to be telephoto cameras. Thanks to a new hinge design, the device might also offer IP68 dust and water resistance.

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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Fold, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Fold Battery, Xiaomi 18 Fold Design, Xiaomi 18 Fold Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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