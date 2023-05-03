Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

Formula 1 returns for the Miami Grand Prix, the fifth round of the 2023 F1 Championship, after just a week following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The race weekend kicks off on Friday, May 5 (Saturday, May 6 in India), and goes on till Sunday, May 7 (Monday, May 8 in India), with F1 race sessions including three practice sessions and the qualifying session taking place over the weekend, apart from the main race. Red Bull Racing continues to maintain a strong lead in the Constructors' Championship thanks to dominant performances from both of its drivers.

However, Max Verstappen's lead in the Drivers' Championship is down to just six points over his teammate Sergio Perez, following the latter's double win in Azerbaijan that fetched him 33 points in total. The Miami Grand Prix takes place at the Miami International Autodrome, a temporary purpose-built circuit situated around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This is the first of three F1 races set to take place in the US in 2023. Notably, there are no support series races taking place in Miami this weekend, with only F1 on the schedule.

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: How to watch in India

F1 fans in India will have to have the F1 TV app, along with the F1 TV Pro subscription, to watch the Miami Grand Prix 2023 in India. All race sessions across the weekend can be watched on the app across all supported devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. You can also use multiple devices simultaneously, to enable different viewing angles and statistics to be viewed along with the main broadcast feed.

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice 1: Saturday May 6, 12:00am (IST)

Practice 2: Saturday May 6, 3:30am (IST)

Practice 3: Saturday May 6, 10:00pm (IST)

Qualifying: Sunday May 7, 1:30am (IST)

Main Race: Monday May 8, 1:00am (IST)

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: What to expect

On the back of solid performances in all four races of the 2023 Formula 1 season so far, Red Bull Racing has built a massive lead in the Constructors' Championship over closest rival Aston Martin F1. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are themselves in a close fight for the lead of the standings, while Fernando Alonso retains third place.

Ferrari, which had a poor start to the season, has pulled back a bit after good results in Azerbaijan, to put itself firmly in contention for second place in the Constructors' standings. Charles LeClerc is himself potentially in a position to challenge for third place in the Drivers' standings, with Ferrari also expected to bring upgrades to the car this weekend. Mercedes appeared to struggle in Azerbaijan, and was outperformed by both Ferrari and Aston Martin in the fourth round.

This is only the second time that the Miami Grand Prix is taking place, with the inaugural race in 2022 won by Max Verstappen. The race takes place on the temporary purpose-built Miami International Autodrome circuit, so the racing will not be as tight as on street circuits such as the Baku City Circuit, which hosted the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30. F1 races are also scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada this year, marking the first time that F1 will have three races in the US in a single season.

