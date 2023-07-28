Formula E has broken the indoor land speed world record during a recent duel race taking place ahead of the London E-Prix 2023, the final race of the 2022-23 Formula E season. The successful record attempt took place at the ExCel arena in London, with NEOM McLaren driver Jake Hughes achieving a speed of 218.71km/h on a 346m straight stretch of the circuit. The feat was achieved in the Formula E Gen3 car, which is currently in use in the 2022-23 season, albeit in an ‘unlocked' ‘GENBETA' variant that is capable of better performance.

The fact that the top speed was achieved in such a short section of the track is notable in showcasing both the sheer acceleration and power of the GENBETA Formula E cars, which will eventually lead to the next generation of Formula E race-spec cars. The current race-spec Gen3 Formula E car is capable of a top speed of 322km/h, with a rated maximum power of 350kW, limited to 300 kW during racing. The ‘unlocked' variant for the record attempt had an increased power output of 400kW, delivering all-wheel drive for more power.

The record attempt took place in the form of a ‘duel' between NEOM McLaren's Jake Hughes and Mahindra Racing's Lucas di Grassi, with both drivers easily breaking the previous indoor land speed record of 165.2km/h. After three practice runs each, both drivers took off on measured official runs, where Hughes came out on top with a speed of 218.71km/h, which was the highest among all runs by both drivers including the practice runs.

The 2023 Formula E championship comes to an end on July 30 with the London E-Prix, with British driver Jake Dennis of the Avalanche Andretti Formula E team leading the championship standings. Notably, this season also saw the inclusion of the Hyderabad ePrix, the first race in the Formula E championship to be held in India, which was won by French race car driver Jean Eric-Vergne.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.