Ahead of the Red Bull Showrun event in Mumbai, Red Bull India showcased the Red Bull RB7 Formula 1 car at an event that demonstrated the assembly and engine specifics of the racing car. As part of the event, Red Bull India fired up the engine of the car, and Red Bull Racing mechanics assembled parts of the car, giving spectators a closer look at the Formula 1 race car from 2011, including the 2.4L Renault engine, the drivers cockpit, and the suspension assembly.

While the car was parked in a garage and was not run during the event, mechanics from the Red Bull Racing team were on hand to demonstrate the engine being turned on and revved. After this, the mechanics assembled parts of the RB7 live, including the engine cover, wheels and tyres, and other components. Former F1 driver David Coulthard will be driving the Red Bull RB7 in Mumbai as part of the Red Bull Showrun promotional event on March 12.

The Red Bull RB7 was Red Bull Racing's championship-winning F1 car for 2011, and won both the Drivers' and Constructors' championships that year, driven by World Champion Sebastian Vettel and veteran driver Mark Webber. The F1 car is powered by a 2.4L mid-mounted, naturally-aspirated Renault V8 engine, generating over 750 horsepower at 18,000rpm.

The race car competed in 19 races across the 2011 season with both drivers, winning 12 races and 27 podiums in total, and was the dominant car and team of the season. Formula 1 enacted big changes later in 2014, signalling the start of what is known as the turbo-hybrid era for engines in Formula 1.

Red Bull Racing was the dominant team in F1 in 2022, securing both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles. The team made a strong start to the year 2023 with Max Verstappen securing the win and Sergio Perez coming in 2nd in the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix. Formula 1 can be watched on the F1 TV app with the Pro subscription in India, which also gives access to F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup live streaming.

