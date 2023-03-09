Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Ahead of Red Bull Showrun on March 12, Red Bull India Showcases Championship Winning F1 Car

Ahead of Red Bull Showrun on March 12, Red Bull India Showcases Championship-Winning F1 Car

Former F1 driver David Coulthard will drive the Red Bull Racing RB7 in Mumbai.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 March 2023 13:10 IST
Ahead of Red Bull Showrun on March 12, Red Bull India Showcases Championship-Winning F1 Car

The Red Bull RB7 has a naturally-aspirated 2.4L Renault engine

Highlights
  • The Red Bull Showrun will take place in Mumbai on March 12
  • The RB7 was designed by Red Bull Racing veteran Adrian Newey
  • Red Bull Racing won the 2011 World Constructors Championship with the RB7

Ahead of the Red Bull Showrun event in Mumbai, Red Bull India showcased the Red Bull RB7 Formula 1 car at an event that demonstrated the assembly and engine specifics of the racing car. As part of the event, Red Bull India fired up the engine of the car, and Red Bull Racing mechanics assembled parts of the car, giving spectators a closer look at the Formula 1 race car from 2011, including the 2.4L Renault engine, the drivers cockpit, and the suspension assembly.

While the car was parked in a garage and was not run during the event, mechanics from the Red Bull Racing team were on hand to demonstrate the engine being turned on and revved. After this, the mechanics assembled parts of the RB7 live, including the engine cover, wheels and tyres, and other components. Former F1 driver David Coulthard will be driving the Red Bull RB7 in Mumbai as part of the Red Bull Showrun promotional event on March 12.

The Red Bull RB7 was Red Bull Racing's championship-winning F1 car for 2011, and won both the Drivers' and Constructors' championships that year, driven by World Champion Sebastian Vettel and veteran driver Mark Webber. The F1 car is powered by a 2.4L mid-mounted, naturally-aspirated Renault V8 engine, generating over 750 horsepower at 18,000rpm.

The race car competed in 19 races across the 2011 season with both drivers, winning 12 races and 27 podiums in total, and was the dominant car and team of the season. Formula 1 enacted big changes later in 2014, signalling the start of what is known as the turbo-hybrid era for engines in Formula 1.

Red Bull Racing was the dominant team in F1 in 2022, securing both the Drivers' and Constructors' titles. The team made a strong start to the year 2023 with Max Verstappen securing the win and Sergio Perez coming in 2nd in the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix. Formula 1 can be watched on the F1 TV app with the Pro subscription in India, which also gives access to F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup live streaming.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Red Bull, Red Bull Racing, F1, Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull India, Red Bull Showrun, India, Mumbai, Formula 1, F1 TV
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in your ...More
Startup Founded by Ex-Apple Workers Raises $100 Million, Collaborates With OpenAI
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Products From Xiaomi That Stood Out!

Related Stories

Ahead of Red Bull Showrun on March 12, Red Bull India Showcases Championship-Winning F1 Car
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  2. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Page Goes Live
  4. Oppo Find X6 Series May Launch Later This Month: Details
  5. Apple Is Shuffling Its International Business to Make India Its Own Region
  6. Here’s When the iQoo Z7 Will Launch in India: Interview With Nipun Marya
  7. Jio 5G Services Are Now Available in These 27 Cities in India
  8. Realme C55 With Mini Capsule Feature Launched: See Price
  9. Oppo Pad 2 Appears on Geekbench With This Chipset Ahead of Its Debut
  10. Google Unveils This New Privacy Feature for All Google One Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Curbing Crypto Wash Sales, Spiking Capital Gains Among Biden’s Budget Proposal: Report
  2. Tesla Faces Investigation After Model Y Steering Wheels Fall Off While Driving
  3. Netflix Documentary Break Point Useful Tool in Promoting Tennis, Say the Featured Players
  4. Ahead of Red Bull Showrun on March 12, Red Bull India Showcases Championship-Winning F1 Car
  5. Startup Founded by Ex-Apple Workers Raises $100 Million, Collaborates With OpenAI
  6. Oppo Find X6 Series to Debut Later This Month, New Poster Leak Suggests
  7. Spotify Rolls Out Vertical Scrolling Feed, Smart Shuffle and Redesigned Home Screen on Android and iOS
  8. Sam Bankman-Fried Criminal Trial in October May Need to Be Delayed, Lawyers Tell US Judge
  9. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India Support Page Goes Live; Expected to Launch Soon
  10. Spotify Monthly Active Users Cross 500 Million Mark, Artists Earning Over $1 Million Doubled in 5 Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.