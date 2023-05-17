Technology News
By Press Trust of India | Updated: 17 May 2023 15:31 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Hyundai

The partnership aims to increase the expansion of charging infrastructure for EVs

Highlights
  • The companies have signed a memorandum of agreement
  • Hyundai India MD & CEO said it is fundamental in the increase of EVs
  • Usage of more EVs will help achieve carbon neutrality goal of the nation

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it has tied up with Shell India to install 60 kW fast chargers across 36 of its dealerships in the country.

The company has signed a memorandum of agreement with Shell India Markets in this regard, the automaker said in a statement.

The strategic partnership aims to increase the expansion of charging infrastructure for battery electric vehicles in the country, it added.

"Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles by customers to achieve the national goal of carbon neutrality," Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO Unsoo Kim said.

Shell India Director Sanjay Varkey said the strategic partnership with Hyundai aims to improve the charging infrastructure for battery electric vehicles in India by offering easy access and dynamic availability for a safe, reliable, and seamless charging experience.

