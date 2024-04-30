Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Hyundai Motor Group Said to Be Planning to Launch Hybrid Cars in India as Early as 2026

Hyundai Motor Group Said to Be Planning to Launch Hybrid Cars in India as Early as 2026

The group, housing Hyundai Motor and Kia, is evaluating a hybrid SUV of size similar to its top-selling, mid-sized Creta SUV in India.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 April 2024 15:34 IST
Hyundai Motor Group Said to Be Planning to Launch Hybrid Cars in India as Early as 2026

Photo Credit: Reuters

Hyundai is doubling down on India, where it plans a $3-billion IPO

Highlights
  • Hyundai and Kia are targeting the launch of hybrid SUVs in 2026 or 2027
  • The companies are working to launch their first India-made EVs
  • EV sales have been slow to pick up in India because of high prices
Advertisement

Hyundai Motor Group plans to launch its first hybrid cars in India as early as 2026, three sources said, as the South Korean auto group shifts strategy to look beyond electric vehicles and boost its presence in a key auto market.

The group, housing Hyundai Motor and Kia, is evaluating a hybrid sport-utility vehicle of size similar to its top-selling, mid-sized Creta SUV in India, said two of the sources who have direct knowledge of the plans.

Both Hyundai, which is India's second-largest carmaker, and Kia are targeting the launch of hybrid SUVs in 2026 or 2027, the two sources said, adding that their EV plans for India were also on track.

In a statement, Hyundai Motor Group told Reuters it was "committed to a future of electrified mobility and will optimize product strategies for each market".

The pivot to hybrids - which use a gasoline powertrain and electric motor - comes as Hyundai sees a surge in sales of the technology in India, prompting it to shift away from an initial strategy that focused only on battery electric vehicles.

Hyundai and Kia, which now sell only gasoline and diesel cars and imported EVs such as the IONIQ 5 and EV6, respectively, are working to launch their first India-made EVs in the world's third-largest car market in 2025.

But EV sales have been slow to pick up because of high prices and inadequate charging infrastructure, spurring the company to turn to hybrids as an "interim strategy", one of the sources said.

"Hyundai has the hybrid technology in other markets. It has now begun work on tailoring that technology for cars in India to make it mainstream," said the source, adding that growing consumer demand and acceptance of hybrids in recent months led to the shift.

Total car sales in India topped 4 million in 2023, with EVs accounting for more than 2 percent. Hybrids, led by Toyota Motor, are inching closer, with a share of 2 percent.

Hyundai is doubling down on India, where it plans a $3-billion IPO, amid a scaleback of production in China following years of losses there, and having sold its two Russian plants.

Mid- and long-term strategies for India, including EV and hybrid plans, featured in discussions held by Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, during his second visit to the country last week in less than a year.

India is Hyundai's third biggest revenue generator after South Korea and the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hyundai, Kia, Hyundai Motor Group, India
Samsung Says AI to Drive Technology Demand in Second Half After Strong Q1 2024

Related Stories

Hyundai Motor Group Said to Be Planning to Launch Hybrid Cars in India as Early as 2026
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 to Get a Limited Period Rs. 20,000 Discount in India
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Shows Up on Geekbench
  4. iPhone 14 Listed With Discounted Price on Flipkart, Now Starts at Rs. 54,999
  5. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G India Launch Confirmed, to Get Vegan Leather Finish
  6. Amazon Great Summer Sale to Start on May 2; Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  7. This Is What the iPhone 16 Series Display Sizes Could Be
  8. Poco F6 Launch Imminent as Global Variant Spotted on Geekbench
  9. OneAIChat Unveils Platform to Let You Chat With GPT-4 and Gemini Together
  10. OpenAI Signs Deal With Financial Times to Use Its Content to Train AI Models
#Latest Stories
  1. OneAIChat Unveils Multimodal AI Aggregator Platform With GPT-4, Gemini and Other Models
  2. OpenAI Signs Deal With Financial Times to Use Its Content for Training AI Models
  3. Google Play Store Banned 2.28 Mn Policy-Violating Apps in 2023, Sued Developers Behind 2 Fraudulent Apps
  4. Hyundai Motor Group Said to Be Planning to Launch Hybrid Cars in India as Early as 2026
  5. Samsung Says AI to Drive Technology Demand in Second Half After Strong Q1 2024
  6. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Bethesda Director Todd Howard Hints at 2 Unannounced Fallout Projects
  8. Amazfit Balance Smartwatch Gets New AI-Powered Features With Zepp OS 3.5 Update
  9. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Shows Up on Geekbench, Other Certification Sites
  10. Poco F6 Global Variant Spotted on Geekbench; May Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »