Technology News

Croma Apple Days Sale May 2023: Don’t Miss These Great Deals on iPhone, iPad, and MacBook

We’ve handpicked some great deals on Apple products at Croma right now

Written by Devansh Dixit, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 May 2023 15:26 IST
Croma Apple Days Sale May 2023: Don’t Miss These Great Deals on iPhone, iPad, and MacBook

Croma is offering discounts on a bunch of Apple products

Highlights
  • Croma is offering discounts on select Apple products
  • We've handpicked the best deals and offers you can grab today
  • Make sure you check out the available bundled offers

As the summer heats up, so do the deals at Croma! This May, Croma is rolling out its Apple Days Sale, featuring great discounts on a range of Apple products, from the latest iPhone and iPad to MacBook and AirPods. Whether you're an Apple enthusiast looking to upgrade your gadgets or a newcomer to the Apple ecosystem, this sale is the perfect opportunity to score premium products at unbeatable prices. To help you navigate these deals, we've compiled a list of the top products available in the sale. Let's dive in and explore these amazing deals!

iPhone 14 Pro

Now available at a sale price of Rs. 1,19,990, down from the MRP of Rs. 1,29,900, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro offers a stunning 6.1-inch OLED display, a powerful A16 Bionic Chip, and a versatile triple camera setup. Additional offers include an instant Rs. 3,000 cashback and six months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, plus an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards.

Buy now at Rs. 1,19,990 (MRP Rs. 1,29,900)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display, a triple rear camera setup, and powered by the A16 Bionic chip, is available for Rs. 128,990, reduced from the MRP of Rs. 139,900. Enjoy additional benefits such as Rs. 3,000 instant cashback and six months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, along with a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards. Don't miss this chance to own the top-tier iPhone at an exceptional price.

Buy now at Rs. 128,990 (MRP Rs. 139,900)

Apple MacBook Air 2020

The 2020 edition of the Apple MacBook Air, equipped with the revolutionary M1 processor, a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD, is on sale for Rs. 82,900, down from the MRP of Rs. 99,900. Additional perks include Rs. 5,000 instant cashback and no-cost EMI for six or nine months on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions and a Rs. 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards.

Buy now at Rs. 82,900 (Rs. 99,900)

Apple iPad Pro 4th Generation Wi-Fi

Offering an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display and powered by the Apple M2 Octa Core processor, the Apple iPad Pro 4th Generation Wi-Fi is now available for Rs. 78,690, a reduction from the MRP of Rs. 81,900. Enjoy an additional Rs. 3,000 cashback and No Cost EMI up to a six-month tenure on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, along with a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards. This is a fantastic deal for those seeking a high-performance tablet.

Buy now at Rs. 78,690 (MRP Rs. 81,900)

Apple iPad 10th Generation Wi-Fi

The Apple iPad 10th Generation Wi-Fi, featuring a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina True Tone Display and an Apple Bionic A14 Hexa Core processor, is now available at a sale price of Rs. 57,490, down from its MRP of Rs. 59,900. The offer includes an additional Rs. 3,000 cashback and No Cost EMI up to a six-month tenure on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, and a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards.

Buy now at Rs. 57,490 (MRP Rs. 59,900)

Apple Watch SE GPS with Sports Band

Equipped with a 1.73-inch Retina LTPO OLED display and a suite of health and fitness features, the Apple Watch SE GPS is now available for Rs. 30,990, down from the MRP of Rs. 32,900. It offers inbuilt Siri and GPS Navigation. Additional offers include an instant Rs. 2,000 cashback and six months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, plus an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards.

Buy now at Rs. 30,990 (MRP Rs. 32,900)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

The Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), known for their high-quality sound and seamless integration with Apple devices, are available at a sale price of Rs. 13,499, down from the MRP of Rs. 14,100. These feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and offer up to five hours of playback on a single charge. Additional benefits include an instant Rs. 1,000 cashback and six months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, along with a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards.

Buy now at Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 14,100)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Croma offers, Croma deals
Fire-Boltt Shark Smartwatch With 1.83-Inch HD Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Related Stories

Croma Apple Days Sale May 2023: Don’t Miss These Great Deals on iPhone, iPad, and MacBook
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Debuts Live Speech, Personal Voice and More for iPhone, iPad, Mac
  2. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G May Debut With This Price Tag
  3. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  4. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display, Quad Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Vivo V29e With Dimensity 7000 Series SoC May Debut on This Date
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Geekbench Listing Suggests Key Specifications: Check Here
  8. Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak Online: Check Here
  9. iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Launch Date Set; Leaked Images Suggest New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG and TUF Gaming Laptops With Mid-Range Nvidia RTX GPUs Launched in India: All Details
  2. PVR-INOX Will Shut Down Around 50 Loss-Making Cinema Screens Over the Next 6 Months
  3. Hyundai Ties Up With Shell to Install Fast EV Chargers at 36 Dealerships Across India
  4. Fire-Boltt Shark Smartwatch With 1.83-Inch HD Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  5. Johnny Depp Returns to the Big Screen at Cannes Film Festival as Louis XV
  6. Bitcoin Ordinals Cross 7 Million Mark, Indian Web3 Insiders Say NFTs are Here to Stay
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Series Launch Set for May 24; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Teased
  8. Overwatch 2’s PvE Hero Mode Has Been Cancelled to Focus on Live Game
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price Leaked; 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Tipped
  10. China Shuts Down Over 1,00,000 Fake News Social Media Accounts, Ramps Up Content Cleanup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.