As the summer heats up, so do the deals at Croma! This May, Croma is rolling out its Apple Days Sale, featuring great discounts on a range of Apple products, from the latest iPhone and iPad to MacBook and AirPods. Whether you're an Apple enthusiast looking to upgrade your gadgets or a newcomer to the Apple ecosystem, this sale is the perfect opportunity to score premium products at unbeatable prices. To help you navigate these deals, we've compiled a list of the top products available in the sale. Let's dive in and explore these amazing deals!

iPhone 14 Pro

Now available at a sale price of Rs. 1,19,990, down from the MRP of Rs. 1,29,900, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro offers a stunning 6.1-inch OLED display, a powerful A16 Bionic Chip, and a versatile triple camera setup. Additional offers include an instant Rs. 3,000 cashback and six months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, plus an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards.

Buy now at Rs. 1,19,990 (MRP Rs. 1,29,900)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display, a triple rear camera setup, and powered by the A16 Bionic chip, is available for Rs. 128,990, reduced from the MRP of Rs. 139,900. Enjoy additional benefits such as Rs. 3,000 instant cashback and six months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, along with a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards. Don't miss this chance to own the top-tier iPhone at an exceptional price.

Buy now at Rs. 128,990 (MRP Rs. 139,900)

Apple MacBook Air 2020

The 2020 edition of the Apple MacBook Air, equipped with the revolutionary M1 processor, a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD, is on sale for Rs. 82,900, down from the MRP of Rs. 99,900. Additional perks include Rs. 5,000 instant cashback and no-cost EMI for six or nine months on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions and a Rs. 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards.

Buy now at Rs. 82,900 (Rs. 99,900)

Apple iPad Pro 4th Generation Wi-Fi

Offering an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display and powered by the Apple M2 Octa Core processor, the Apple iPad Pro 4th Generation Wi-Fi is now available for Rs. 78,690, a reduction from the MRP of Rs. 81,900. Enjoy an additional Rs. 3,000 cashback and No Cost EMI up to a six-month tenure on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, along with a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards. This is a fantastic deal for those seeking a high-performance tablet.

Buy now at Rs. 78,690 (MRP Rs. 81,900)

Apple iPad 10th Generation Wi-Fi

The Apple iPad 10th Generation Wi-Fi, featuring a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina True Tone Display and an Apple Bionic A14 Hexa Core processor, is now available at a sale price of Rs. 57,490, down from its MRP of Rs. 59,900. The offer includes an additional Rs. 3,000 cashback and No Cost EMI up to a six-month tenure on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, and a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards.

Buy now at Rs. 57,490 (MRP Rs. 59,900)

Apple Watch SE GPS with Sports Band

Equipped with a 1.73-inch Retina LTPO OLED display and a suite of health and fitness features, the Apple Watch SE GPS is now available for Rs. 30,990, down from the MRP of Rs. 32,900. It offers inbuilt Siri and GPS Navigation. Additional offers include an instant Rs. 2,000 cashback and six months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, plus an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards.

Buy now at Rs. 30,990 (MRP Rs. 32,900)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

The Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), known for their high-quality sound and seamless integration with Apple devices, are available at a sale price of Rs. 13,499, down from the MRP of Rs. 14,100. These feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and offer up to five hours of playback on a single charge. Additional benefits include an instant Rs. 1,000 cashback and six months No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, along with a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Cards.

Buy now at Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 14,100)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.