Shares of Mahindra rose as much as 1.7 percent on Wednesday, but are still down over 6 percent so far this year.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 March 2023 12:18 IST
Mahindra will accelerate the expansion of its electric vehicle unit

Highlights
  • Shares of Mahindra rose as much as 1.7 percent on Wednesday
  • Mahindra is known for its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and jeeps
  • The company has stepped up investments to bolster its EV capacity

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is in advanced talks with global investors to raise between $1 billion (roughly Rs. 82,659 crores) and 1.3 billion to accelerate the expansion of its electric vehicle unit, Mint reported on Wednesday.

The company plans to raise capital by selling shares in its unit, currently valued at over $9.1 billion (roughly Rs. 75,22,242 crores) in multiple tranches over the next two fiscal years, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mahindra did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Shares of Mahindra rose as much as 1.7 percent on Wednesday, but are still down over 6 percent so far this year, compared to a 7 percent rise in rival Tata Motors

The Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate may raise as much as $800 million (roughly Rs. 6,613 crores) to $1 billion (roughly Rs. 82,659 crores) in the first tranche as early as the first half of financial year 2024, the newspaper said.

Mahindra, which is known for its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and jeeps, has stepped up investments to bolster its EV capacity as the Indian government aims to increase the share of EVs to 30 percent of total annual car sales by 2030 from 1 percent currently.

In December, the company unveiled plans to invest 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) to set up an EV manufacturing plant near the western city of Pune, taking on Tata Motors, which dominates India's EV market.

Tata Motors is also in talks with sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors to raise up to $1 billion (roughly Rs. 82,659 crores) via a stake sale in its EV business, Economic Times reported in February. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

