  Samsung Wallet Adds Digital Car Key Support for Mahindra EVs in India: 5 Things to Know

Samsung Wallet Adds Digital Car Key Support for Mahindra EVs in India: 5 Things to Know

Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's new Digital Car Key feature for Galaxy smartphones.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 October 2025 18:44 IST
Samsung Wallet Adds Digital Car Key Support for Mahindra EVs in India: 5 Things to Know

Samsung Wallet Digital Car Key support for Mahindra EVs in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Wallet will soon support Digital Car Key for Mahindra's new EVs
  • Digital Car Key offers conveniences like shared access
  • Users can delete the digital key remotely
Samsung has officially announced the rollout of Digital Car Key support in India through Samsung Wallet, starting with compatibility for Mahindra's select electric SUVs. The announcement took place at the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru on Wednesday (October 29). With the latest update, select Mahindra EV owners can soon seamlessly lock, unlock, and even start their vehicles directly from their Galaxy smartphones, eliminating the need for a traditional physical car key. The feature is integrated into Samsung Wallet, which is pre-installed on supported Galaxy devices.

With the launch of the new feature, Mahindra becomes the first Indian carmaker to integrate Samsung's Digital Car Key functionality. Brands like Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and Hyundai already offer Samsung Wallet's Digital Car Key support. However, it's limited to select models and markets.

Here are five things to understand about the Digital Car Key feature:

  1. Supported Galaxy Devices: Samsung Wallet's Digital Car Key feature is available on select flagship Galaxy smartphones that include Ultra-Wideband (UWB) hardware and NFC-based connectivity features. These include Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy S series and Z series handsets launched after 2020 with UWB support are generally eligible for keyless entry and ignition.
  2. Supported Car Models: Samsung Wallet's Digital Car Key feature now supports Mahindra's XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs. With this update, Galaxy smartphone users can lock, unlock, and start these vehicles using just their phone.
  3. Digital Car Keys are shareable: Users can share Digital Car Key access with friends or family for a limited time and can restrict and cancel the access anytime. Additionally, the primary device will receive alerts whenever the vehicle is started, to ensure control.
  4. Safety features: In case a device with a Digital Car Key is lost or stolen, users can remotely lock the device and erase all data, including the key, using the Samsung Find service. The feature is gated by biometric or PIN authentication. This ensures that only authorised users can access the vehicle.
  5. What if Samsung's smartphone battery dies? A Digital Car Key still works even when the phone is powered off. Samsung states that the latest Galaxy devices retain enough reserve battery to support NFC-based features, including unlocking a car. This ensures uninterrupted access to the vehicle, even in low-battery situations.

Samsung Wallet's Digital Car Key support for Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 in India fits neatly into Samsung's strategy to compete with Google Wallet in the growing digital car key space.

While Google Wallet already supports digital keys for brands like Tesla, Volvo, and Polestar, these features are limited to certain countries. Samsung is steadily expanding its list of supported automakers, and with Mahindra now on board, the South Korean firm has strengthened its presence in India's automobile landscape.

The Samsung Wallet app was introduced in June 2022. In addition to Digital Car Key, the platform also allows users to securely store their payment card information, government IDs and other documents on their smartphone.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
