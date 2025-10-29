Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Wallet Announces Support for Unlocking Mahindra e-SUV Using Smartphones

Samsung said that the Digital Card Key functionality will be available for select Mahindra electric SUVs in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 October 2025 15:38 IST
Samsung Wallet Digital Car Key functionality will soon roll out in India for Mahindra's eSUVs

Highlights
  • Samsung Wallet app will soon allow users to unlock their EVs
  • Mahindra launched its BE 6 and XEV 9e eSUVs in November 2024
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact rollout schedule
Samsung will soon allow users to unlock their Mahindra electric SUVs in India directly from their Galaxy devices using the new Digital Key functionality in Samsung Wallet, the South Korean tech giant announced during an event on Wednesday. Users can also choose to share Digital Car keys to their Mahindra EVs for a limited period, giving other users temporary access to the vehicle. This can potentially eliminate the need for carrying a physical car key everywhere. This comes nearly a year after the Indian automotive giant launched its BE 6 and XEV 9e range of electric vehicles in the country.

Samsung Wallet Will Allow Users to Create a Digital Car Key for Their Mahindra eSUV

The South Korean tech giant will soon add a new functionality in the Samsung Wallet app, dubbed Digital Car Key, in India. The feature will initially be compatible with select Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs. The feature was demonstrated by Samsung at its event in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Mahindra's BE 6 was shown to support the feature during the event.

Apart from locking and unlocking their Mahindra eSUVs, the Samsung Wallet app's Digital Car Key functionality will also allow users to start their vehicles using a paired Galaxy device. The functionality will also allow users to share the Digital Car Key to their EV with friends and family members for a limited time. Access to the vehicle can be managed within the Samsung Wallet app.

If the Galaxy device with the Digital Car Key is misplaced or stolen, the tech giant will also let users remotely lock their phones, delete their data, and the Digital Car Key using the Samsung Find service. For security, the Samsung Wallet will also feature biometric or PIN-based user authentication support. This can protect others from gaining unauthorised access to their Mahindra eSUV and its corresponding digital key.

Recently, the Samsung Wallet app was also updated to display live activities for flights, train trips, and events, 9To5Google reports. It is shown to display information on the always-on display and lock screen of the phone. Moreover, users can also choose to pin the status to the top of the screen next to the time.

Samsung Wallet, Mahindra SUVs, Mahindra eSUVs, electric vehicles, Mahindra, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
