Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • VinFast to Enter India with Premium Electric SUV to Take on Rivals

VinFast to Enter India with Premium Electric SUV to Take on Rivals

VinFast counts North America and Vietnam as its primary markets but is trying to expand aggressively elsewhere.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 January 2025 14:48 IST
VinFast to Enter India with Premium Electric SUV to Take on Rivals

Photo Credit: Reuters

VinFast said last year it would invest $500 million in India

Highlights
  • VinFast unveiled its VF6 and VF7 SUVs at the India Auto Show
  • EVs accounted for about 2.5% of the more than 4 million vehicles sold in
  • VinFast plans to invest $500 million in India over five years
Advertisement

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast will enter the Indian market with two premium electric SUVs, taking on homegrown rival Mahindra & Mahindra and China's BYD, which already has a presence in the world's third largest car market.

VinFast unveiled its VF6 and VF7 SUVs at the India Auto Show in New Delhi, as it hopes to draw buyers to its EVs and contribute to India's goals of eliminating carbon emissions on a net basis, said Pham Sanh Chau, VinFast's Asia CEO.

"We are turning our focus to India - our next growth frontier," Chau told reporters.

Nasdaq-listed VinFast counts North America and Vietnam as its primary markets but is trying to expand aggressively elsewhere. But the automaker has been reporting deepening losses as EV demand softens.

Electric models accounted for about 2.5 percent of the more than four million vehicles sold in India last year. The government, targeting 30 percent by 2030, is working on a programme to attract EV makers.

VinFast said last year it would invest $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,327 crore) in India over five years to build a car and battery factory, now under construction in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, and launch new car models.

The factory will have an initial capacity of 50,000 cars a year and can be scaled up to 150,000 based on demand, Chau said, adding the company is appointing dealers in India and studying investments in setting up charging infrastructure.

Like Tesla, VinFast has sought a reduction from the Indian government on the 100 percent import tax on fully built EVs to allow it to launch cars while its factory comes online. The move has been opposed by domestic automakers.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: vinfast, electric vehicle
Perplexity AI Said to Be Considering Merger with TikTok US
VinFast to Enter India with Premium Electric SUV to Take on Rivals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of Launch in India
  2. OpenAI Might Be Close to Launching Advanced AI Agents
  3. Inventory of iPhone SE Reportedly Drops; Refresh Could Be on the Way
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Not Be Sold Through US Carriers
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra May Come Equipped With a Proprietary 'Small Surge' Chip
  6. Instagram Announces a New Video Editing App for Creators
  7. Next-Gen MacBook Air to Reportedly Get MacBook Pro's Oxide TFT LCD
  8. Qualcomm Unveils a Seven Core Variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite
#Latest Stories
  1. FAA Investigates SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Explosion, Debris Impacts Public Safety
  2. Powerbeats Pro 2 Tipped to Launch Soon; Apple Expected to Hold Media Briefing Later This Month
  3. Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset With Seven Cores Unveiled by Qualcomm
  4. VinFast to Enter India with Premium Electric SUV to Take on Rivals
  5. Perplexity AI Said to Be Considering Merger with TikTok US
  6. Oppo Find N5 Thinness Teased Alongside iPhone 16 Pro; Geekbench Scores Hint at Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
  7. Google Home Working On AI-Generated Insights Based on Usage Patterns and Interactions: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Not Be Sold Through US Carriers, Priced Between Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra
  9. Bitcoin Price Hovers Near $102,000 as Altcoins Fluctuate Ahead of Donald Trump Inauguration
  10. iOS 19 to Feature Redesigned Camera App Inspired by Apple's visionOS Design, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »