Hyundai Inster Cross EV With Up to 360 KM Range Announced

The Hyundai Inster Cross EV is a city-friendly electric crossover with SUV-like features, perfect for urban adventures.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 October 2024 16:42 IST
Photo Credit: Hyundai

Highlights
  • The Hyundai Ister Cross EV has been announced
  • The EV comes with up to 360 kilometres of range in a single charge
  • The car features two 10.25-inch infotainment systems
Hyundai has introduced a new variant of its Inster EV, the Inster Cross.  The latest eletric vehicle from the company is designed to offer a combination of city-friendly dimensions and SUV-like features. This new crossover model is set to appeal to urban drivers who want the versatility and ruggedness of an SUV, while still benefiting from an all-electric driving experience. Production is expected to begin later this year at Hyundai's manufacturing facility in Korea, with the Inster Cross available in select global markets.

Exterior Design and Features

The Inster Cross EV has been designed to drive well in both city and rough terrains. The car comes with a robust front and rear bumpers, black cladding, and skid plates, which offers better protection as per the company. The vehicle sits on 17-inch alloy wheels, which claims to enhance the off-road capabilities of the vehicle. Interestingly, the brand has introduced a new Amazonas Green Matte colour which makes it unique and interesting as compared to the standard Inster model.

Interior and Technology

Inside, the Inster Cross sports a modern interior with grey cloth seating, highlighted by lime-yellow accents that continues to the dashboard. The brand has also added a two 10.25-inch digital displays—one for the driver's display and another for infotainment purposes. Hyundai also offers the convenience of a digital key via smartphone for seamless vehicle access.

Performance and Range Options

The Inster Cross has two battery configurations: a 42kWh pack providing up to 300 kilometres of range and a 49kWh long-range option extending the distance to 360 kilometres. Both battery options support fast charging, allowing the vehicle to charge from 10 percent  to 80 percent in approximately 30 minutes.

Safety remains a priority with the Inster Cross, which includes Hyundai's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This means customers will get features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Smart Cruise Control, and a 360-degree parking camera.

