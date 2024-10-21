Technology News
English Edition
  Call of Duty 2025 Will Be a Black Ops 2 Sequel Set in 2035, Focus Group Leak Claims

Call of Duty 2025 Will Be a Black Ops 2 Sequel Set in 2035, Focus Group Leak Claims

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on October 25.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 October 2024 16:27 IST
Call of Duty 2025 Will Be a Black Ops 2 Sequel Set in 2035, Focus Group Leak Claims

Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 released in 2012

Highlights
  • Call of Duty 2025 will reportedly feature Black Ops 2's David Mason
  • The game will reportedly include Omnimovement mechanic from Black Ops 6
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops titles are usually developed by Treyarch
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to arrive on October 25, but Activision reportedly has its eyes on the next Call of Duty already. A new leak has claimed that Call of Duty 2025 will be a sequel to Black Ops 2 set in 2030s. If true, it would be the first time that Activision releases back-to-back Black Ops titles. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 was released in 2012 and switched between two timelines of 1980s and 2025.

Call of Duty 2025 Details Leak

According to leaked details from an alleged focus group meeting, Call of Duty 2025 is currently under development. The leaks, however, do not specify the developer of the title; development on Black Ops entries is usually led by Treyarch. The Activision-owned studio is the co-developer on the upcoming Black Ops 6 along with Raven Software.

The leaks were posted as part of thread on X by Fumo Leaks on Friday, revealing details about the game's campaign, features, multiplayer and Zombies. Call of Duty 2025 is claimed to be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2 and will be set in 2035 after the events of the 2012 game.

According to details from an alleged focus group meeting about next year's Call of Duty, the campaign will feature David Mason from Black Ops 2 as the protagonist. “The game is more of an espionage theme with a key point being informational warfare.” Fumo Leaks said in one of the posts, citing information from the alleged focus group.

According to a screenshot said to be from the focus group meeting, body shields will return to the multiplayer mode. Players will also reportedly be able to stick grenades to the bodies and throw them back at enemies.

The Omnimovement feature, which is coming to Black Ops 6, will also be present in Call of Duty 2025. Players will reportedly also be able to execute wall jumps, while new animations will make movement smoother.

Familiar modes and maps will return to multiplayer modes in the next Call of Duty. The fan-favourite Zombies mode will reportedly have one of the biggest maps ever in the series, with a transportation system present to help with traversal. According to the leak, Zombies will also get an eight-player mode.

While the latest leaks corroborate previous reports about Call of Duty 2025, it must be noted that Activision has not confirmed any details about the next Call of Duty yet. The publisher is set to launch Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on October 25 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Black Ops 6 is a direct follow-up to 2020'S Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and will be set in 1991.

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 3 (PS3), Xbox 360, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: Call of Duty 2025, Call of Duty, Black Ops, Black Ops 2, Black Ops 6, Call of Duty Black Ops, Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Call of Duty Black Ops 2, Activision, Treyarch
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iPhone SE 4 Alleged Dummy Units Suggest iPhone 14-Like Design With Additional ‘Plus’ Size Option
