Hyundai is planning to introduce the much-awaited electric variant of the Creta in India soon. There have been multiple spy shots and leaks that reveals the launch timeline of the electric vehicle. However, company's COO has finally revealed the launch timeline of the car. As per reports, the Hyundai Creta EV will be announced in the early 2025.

As per multiple reports, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hyundai India, has confirmed that the vehicle will be introduced in January 2025. He revealed this information during a recent investor meeting. This could also mean that the brand might unveil the car at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, which will kickstart from January 17th. With this, let's take a closer look at the leaked information about the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV:

Design and Interiors

As per various spy shots, the electric SUV might share its core design elements with the petrol-powered Creta facelift, which was unveiled earlier this year. The vehicle might retain the connected LED DRL setup and similar headlight design. The vehicle might also come equipped with some EV-specific modifications, which could include a closed-off front grille and redesigned bumpers. The rear section of the car might sport a light bar connecting the tail lamps. Creta EV is also reported to feature 17-inch aerodynamic wheels.

Road testing spy shots also revealed a cabin layout mirroring the current Creta. The EV variant might also feature a dual 10.25-inch displays in an integrated setup. The car might also come loaded with a new three-spoke steering wheel and a repositioned drive selector behind it, which could be similar to the placement seen in the Ioniq 5.

Features and Safety

The electric SUV is expected to be equipped with dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. On the safety front, company might add six airbags as a standard, alongside electronic stability control and a 360-degree camera system. The car might also feature Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which could include automatic emergency braking, lane assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Details

While specific details about the battery configuration remain undisclosed by Hyundai, the electric SUV is expected to offer multiple battery options with a single motor setup. The driving range is anticipated to exceed 400 kilometres on a single charge.

With an expected starting price of Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta EV will compete against the MG ZS EV, the upcoming Tata Curvv EV, and Maruti eVX, while offering an alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 in the electric SUV segment.