India's Ola Electric is planning a stock market listing by the end of 2023, and has appointed investment bank Goldman Sachs and domestic bank Kotak to manage the share sale, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Ola Electric, which makes electric scooters, is backed by investors such as SoftBank Group and Tiger Global Management, and was valued at $5 billion (roughly Rs. 41,375 crore) in its last fundraise in 2022.

More investment banks are likely to be added closer to the deal, the source said.

Ola Electric, founded by Bhavish Aggarwal, who also established ride-hailing firm Ola and competes with Uber, is trying to capture India's nascent but promising electric vehicle market.

The electric scooter company has not finalised how much it plans to raise in the initial public offering (IPO) or what valuation it will seek, but it will seek a valuation higher than $5 billion, the source said.

If it sells 10 percent in the IPO — the minimum legally required to list — at that price, this could be India's biggest IPO this year amid tepid market conditions.

Filing its draft documents, marketing to investors and listing by the end of the year will be "difficult," the source said, but added that Chief Executive Aggarwal was insistent on the timeline.

A spokesperson from Ola declined to comment. Kotak and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.