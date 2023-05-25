Technology News
  Ola Electric Aims for IPO by End of 2023, Hires Goldman Sachs, Kotak to Manage Share Sale

Ola Electric Aims for IPO by End of 2023, Hires Goldman Sachs, Kotak to Manage Share Sale

Ola Electric, which makes electric scooters, is backed by investors such as SoftBank Group and Tiger Global Management.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 May 2023 15:59 IST
Ola Electric Aims for IPO by End of 2023, Hires Goldman Sachs, Kotak to Manage Share Sale

Photo Credit: Ola

Ola Electric is trying to capture India's nascent but promising electric vehicle market

Highlights
  • Ola Electric was valued at $5 billion in its last fundraise in 2022
  • More investment banks are likely to be added closer to the deal
  • Ola Electric has not finalised how much it plans to raise in IPO

India's Ola Electric is planning a stock market listing by the end of 2023, and has appointed investment bank Goldman Sachs and domestic bank Kotak to manage the share sale, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Ola Electric, which makes electric scooters, is backed by investors such as SoftBank Group and Tiger Global Management, and was valued at $5 billion (roughly Rs. 41,375 crore) in its last fundraise in 2022.

More investment banks are likely to be added closer to the deal, the source said.

Ola Electric, founded by Bhavish Aggarwal, who also established ride-hailing firm Ola and competes with Uber, is trying to capture India's nascent but promising electric vehicle market.

The electric scooter company has not finalised how much it plans to raise in the initial public offering (IPO) or what valuation it will seek, but it will seek a valuation higher than $5 billion, the source said.

If it sells 10 percent in the IPO — the minimum legally required to list — at that price, this could be India's biggest IPO this year amid tepid market conditions.

Filing its draft documents, marketing to investors and listing by the end of the year will be "difficult," the source said, but added that Chief Executive Aggarwal was insistent on the timeline.

A spokesperson from Ola declined to comment. Kotak and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Further reading: Ola Electric, Goldman Sachs, Tiger Global Management, Softbank, Bhavish Aggarwal
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.