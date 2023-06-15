Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

In Canada, Mercedes will hope to improve on its impressive result at the previous round.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 June 2023 10:44 IST
Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

Photo Credit: Netflix

F1 goes to Montreal, Canada for the eighth round of the season

Highlights
  • The Canadian Grand Prix is the eighth round of the 2023 season
  • There are no support series races taking place this weekend
  • The main race starts at 11:30pm (IST) on Sunday, June 18

Formula 1 returns for the Canadian Grand Prix, the eighth round of the 2023 F1 Championship, after a two-week gap from the Spanish Grand Prix. The race weekend for F1 starts on Friday, June 16, and goes on till Sunday, June 18, with race sessions including a weekend warm up, three practice sessions, and the qualifying session taking place over the weekend, apart from the main race. Red Bull Racing continues its dominant run at the top of the championship standings with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez occupying the top two positions in the Drivers' standings as well.

Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix after qualifying first, completing a third career ‘grand slam' - taking pole position, leading every lap, securing the fastest lap, and winning the race. Mercedes enjoyed a return to form with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finishing second and third respectively, while Sergio Perez came from 11th on the grid to finish in fourth place.

There are no support series races taking place during the Canadian Grand Prix, with only F1 scheduled for the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada. The purpose-built circuit was completed in 1978 and subsequently named after Gilles Villeneuve, a successful Canadian F1 driver and the father of 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch in India

F1 fans in India will need to have the F1 TV app, along with the F1 TV Pro subscription, to watch the Canadian Grand Prix 2023 in India. All race sessions across the weekend can be watched on the app across all supported devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. You can also use multiple devices simultaneously to enable different viewing angles and statistics, which can be viewed along with the F1 TV and global broadcast feeds.

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Weekend warm up: Friday June 16, 3:00am (IST)

Practice 1: Friday June 16 11:00pm (IST)

Practice 2: Saturday June 17, 2:30am (IST)

Practice 3: Saturday June 17, 10:00pm (IST)

Qualifying: Sunday June 18, 1:30am (IST)

Race: Sunday June 18, 11:30pm (IST)

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: What to expect

Max Verstappen's lead in the Drivers' standings continues to increase, with the gap to second-placed Sergio Perez at 53 points following the Spanish Grand Prix 2023. Fernando Alonso remains third overall despite finishing seventh at his home grand prix in Spain, although fourth-placed Lewis Hamilton isn't too far behind after finishing second in Spain. While the world championship is still wide open, the competition appears to largely be focused on the rest of the podium spots.

Ferrari's struggles continue, as the team has not been able to match up to its competitiveness in 2022. Last year's second placed driver Charles LeClerc is currently seventh in the standings, with his teammate Carlos Sainz in sixth. Despite qualifying second in Spain, Sainz was only able to finish the race in fifth place, suggesting that Ferrari lacks the race pace to match up to Red Bull and Mercedes for now.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has been a regular entry in F1 seasons since it was opened in 1978, save for a few gaps where races did not take place due to agreement issues, or due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The annual race is among the most popular sporting events in Canada. Although this is a purpose-built circuit, the barriers run close to the track and this has often caught even experienced drivers by surprise. However, recent changes to the layout and barriers have made the race a bit faster and safer.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: F1, Formula 1, F1 2023, Formula 1 2023, 2023, Canadian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Ferrari, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in your ...More
Twitter Sued for Over $250 Million by Music Publishers for Copyright Infringement
TikTok to Invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia, Says CEO

Related Stories

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription Launched in India: Price, Benefits
  2. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Find the Best Option for You
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Samsung Could Launch the Galaxy S23 FE With This Chip in Select Markets
  5. Yulu Plans to Expand Operations in India, Abroad; Expects to Turn Profitable
  6. Here’s When the Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Updated to Nothing OS 2
  7. Realme Narzo 60 5G Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench: Check Details Here
  8. Infinix Note 30 5G Review: A Value-for-Money Budget 5G Smartphone
  9. Twitter Sued by Music Publishers Alleging Copyright Infringement
  10. Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Warner Bros. Is Trying to Bring Christopher Nolan Back Following Their Break-Up
  2. Crypto Market Watch: Loss-Ridden Bitcoin Trades at $25,000, Major Cryptocurrencies Record Price Drops
  3. Realme Narzo 60 5G Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench, Said to Launch Soon With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC
  4. Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription With Free Two-Day Delivery, Ad-Supported Streaming Launched in India
  5. TikTok to Invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia, Says CEO
  6. Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  7. Twitter Sued for Over $250 Million by Music Publishers for Copyright Infringement
  8. Google Is Weaving Generative AI Into Online Shopping Features
  9. Yulu Plans to Expand Operations in India and Abroad, Expects to Turn Profitable
  10. Flipkart, PhonePe Could Be $100 Billion Businesses in India, Claims Walmart CFO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.