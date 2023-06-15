Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

Formula 1 returns for the Canadian Grand Prix, the eighth round of the 2023 F1 Championship, after a two-week gap from the Spanish Grand Prix. The race weekend for F1 starts on Friday, June 16, and goes on till Sunday, June 18, with race sessions including a weekend warm up, three practice sessions, and the qualifying session taking place over the weekend, apart from the main race. Red Bull Racing continues its dominant run at the top of the championship standings with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez occupying the top two positions in the Drivers' standings as well.

Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix after qualifying first, completing a third career ‘grand slam' - taking pole position, leading every lap, securing the fastest lap, and winning the race. Mercedes enjoyed a return to form with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finishing second and third respectively, while Sergio Perez came from 11th on the grid to finish in fourth place.

There are no support series races taking place during the Canadian Grand Prix, with only F1 scheduled for the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada. The purpose-built circuit was completed in 1978 and subsequently named after Gilles Villeneuve, a successful Canadian F1 driver and the father of 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch in India

F1 fans in India will need to have the F1 TV app, along with the F1 TV Pro subscription, to watch the Canadian Grand Prix 2023 in India. All race sessions across the weekend can be watched on the app across all supported devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. You can also use multiple devices simultaneously to enable different viewing angles and statistics, which can be viewed along with the F1 TV and global broadcast feeds.

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Weekend warm up: Friday June 16, 3:00am (IST)

Practice 1: Friday June 16 11:00pm (IST)

Practice 2: Saturday June 17, 2:30am (IST)

Practice 3: Saturday June 17, 10:00pm (IST)

Qualifying: Sunday June 18, 1:30am (IST)

Race: Sunday June 18, 11:30pm (IST)

Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: What to expect

Max Verstappen's lead in the Drivers' standings continues to increase, with the gap to second-placed Sergio Perez at 53 points following the Spanish Grand Prix 2023. Fernando Alonso remains third overall despite finishing seventh at his home grand prix in Spain, although fourth-placed Lewis Hamilton isn't too far behind after finishing second in Spain. While the world championship is still wide open, the competition appears to largely be focused on the rest of the podium spots.

Ferrari's struggles continue, as the team has not been able to match up to its competitiveness in 2022. Last year's second placed driver Charles LeClerc is currently seventh in the standings, with his teammate Carlos Sainz in sixth. Despite qualifying second in Spain, Sainz was only able to finish the race in fifth place, suggesting that Ferrari lacks the race pace to match up to Red Bull and Mercedes for now.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has been a regular entry in F1 seasons since it was opened in 1978, save for a few gaps where races did not take place due to agreement issues, or due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The annual race is among the most popular sporting events in Canada. Although this is a purpose-built circuit, the barriers run close to the track and this has often caught even experienced drivers by surprise. However, recent changes to the layout and barriers have made the race a bit faster and safer.

