Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

Formula 1 returns for the Austrian Grand Prix, the ninth round of the 2023 F1 Championship, after a two-week gap from the Canadian Grand Prix. The race weekend for F1 starts on Friday, June 30, and goes on till Sunday, July 2. This being a sprint race weekend, there are fewer practice sessions and the addition of the sprint race, with points counting towards the championship standings. For F1, race sessions including a weekend warm up, one practice session, qualifying, sprint shootout, sprint race, and the main race.

Max Verstappen won the previous round in Canada after qualifying first, with Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton completing the podium places in a rare occurrence where the podium spots were occupied by the only three championship winners currently competing in the F1 championship. Verstappen and Red Bull Racing continue to extend their lead in the Drivers and Constructors championships, respectively.

There are support series races for F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup taking place during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend. Combined with the additional competitive F1 sessions because of the sprint race, this will make for a busy weekend of racing. The support series races return after a gap of nearly a month after the Spanish Grand Prix, with Indian F2 drivers Kush Maini and Jehan Daruvala hoping to recover after forgettable performances at the races in Spain.

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch in India

F1 fans in India will need to have the F1 TV app, along with the F1 TV Pro subscription, to watch the Austrian Grand Prix 2023 in India, along with support series races for F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup. All race sessions across the weekend can be watched on the app across all supported devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. You can also use multiple devices simultaneously to enable different viewing angles and statistics, which can be viewed along with the F1 TV and global broadcast feeds.

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Weekend warm up: Thursday June 29, 9:00pm (IST)

Practice 1: Friday June 30, 5:00pm (IST)

Qualifying: Friday June 30, 8:30pm (IST)

Sprint shootout: Saturday July 1, 3:30pm (IST)

Sprint race: Saturday July 1, 8:00pm (IST)

Race: Sunday July 2, 6:30pm (IST)

Formula 2 Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday June 30, 2:35pm (IST)

Qualifying: Friday June 30, 7:25pm (IST)

Sprint race: Saturday July 1, 5:15pm (IST)

Feature race: Sunday July 2, 1:25pm (IST)

Formula 3 Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday June 30, 1:25pm (IST)

Qualifying: Friday June 30, 6:30pm (IST)

Sprint race: Saturday July 1, 1:30pm (IST)

Feature race: Sunday July 2, 11:55am (IST)

Porsche Supercup Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India

Practice: Friday June 30, 10:00pm (IST)

Qualifying: Saturday July 1, 6:30pm (IST)

Race: Sunday July 2, 3:10pm (IST)

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023: What to expect

Max Verstappen has won six out of eight F1 races in 2023 so far, and Formula 1 fans on the Internet have been expressing their annoyance with the predictability of the season through various memes and jokes. While Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez was initially considered a challenger to Verstappen for the title, inconsistent performances have seen the Mexican driver struggle to keep up in the points, although he remains in second place in the standings.

Former world champions Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton aren't too far behind Perez thanks to more consistent and well-fought performances, despite having cars that are arguably far behind the Red Bull Racing RB19 in race capability. Ferrari continues to struggle, particularly multiple race winner Charles Leclerc who has not been able to get enough good results during this season. Others such as George Russel and Lance Stroll have had their progress held up by inconsistent results and retirements during key races.

Red Bull Racing considers the Austrian Grand Prix as its home race, with the team's parent company Red Bull GmbH established and based in Austria. The circuit itself is named the Red Bull Ring, after its purchase in the 2000s by Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz. Crowd support at the purpose-built circuit will firmly be in favour of Red Bull Racing and two-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.