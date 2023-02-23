With the 2023 Formula 1 championship kicking off with pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 23 and the first grand prix weekend of the season scheduled for March 3, motorsport fans have a lot to look forward to. If you're looking to catch up on what went down in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, Netflix is also dropping the fifth season of Drive to Survive on February 24. Credited with bringing widespread interest back to Formula 1, and particularly increasing viewership for the motorsport championship in the United States, Drive to Survive features interviews, behind-the-scenes snippets, and insider access to the workings of Formula 1.

Apart from Drive to Survive, there are some excellent movies and TV shows that cover motorsport and racing. We've compiled a list of the best motorsport movies and TV shows that you can watch right now, read on to find out.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

With four seasons out already and the fifth season dropping on February 24, Formula 1: Drive to Survive has been a popular show among both old-school F1 fans and newer fans alike. While the first season had limited access and scoops, later seasons expanded access and provided many more details, interviews, and insider stories, with each season focusing on a particular world championship year. Season 5 will focus on the 2022 F1 season, but you can also catch up on earlier seasons, particularly the super-competitive 2021 season covered in season 4.

Rush

Featuring the fierce rivalry between F1 drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda, Rush is a fast-paced retelling on the dramatic and super-competitive season, which was eventually won in the last race of the season by James Hunt. Although criticised for some historical inaccuracies and exaggerating the rivalry between the two drivers, Rush remains one of the best motorsports movies of contemporary times, and is a must-watch for motorsports fans.

Ford v Ferrari

Based on a similarly competitive and legendary rivalry (but at the corporate level), Ford v Ferrari is a biographical motorsport film covering the fight between Ford and Ferrari for dominance in the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. Ford, under the leadership of Henry Ford II, enlists automotive designer and entrepreneur Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles to develop a racing program good enough to defeat Ferrari, the then-dominant force in endurance racing. The film was a critical and commercial success, and is definitely worth a rewatch even if you've already watched it.

Hyperdrive on Netflix is a reality competition show focused heavily on drift racing

Hyperdrive

A reality motorsports and racing competition focused heavily on highly-specialised drift racing, Hyperdrive features 28 competitors from around the world - all skilled drivers with their own specialised vehicles - fight for the title of Hyperdrive champion. The competition takes place on a custom-built track with various obstacles that drivers must cross in their cars. The rapid pace of the competition, as well as the stories behind the competitors, makes this among the most interesting auto sport reality shows you can watch right now.

Senna

Senna is a documentary film featuring the career and life of the legendary Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna, who won three Formula 1 world championships before his untimely death in a racing accident in 1994. The film has received critical acclaim and won numerous awards, remaining an all-time favourite among motorsport fans.

