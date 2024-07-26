Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Jio Things, MediaTek Unveil 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster, Smart Module for Two Wheelers EVs in India

Jio Things, MediaTek Unveil 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster, Smart Module for Two-Wheelers EVs in India

Jio Things 4G Smart Digital Cluster runs on AvniOS which is touted to offer real-time data analytics and customisable interfaces for two-wheelers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 July 2024 12:26 IST
Jio Things, MediaTek Unveil 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster, Smart Module for Two-Wheelers EVs in India

Photo Credit: Jio Things

Both Jio Things' IoT devices sport touchscreen displays with full HD+ resolution

Highlights
  • Jio Things has partnered with MediaTek to build automobile IoT devices
  • The devices run on MT8766 and MT8768 chipsets from MediaTek
  • They provide data analytics and customisable interfaces for two wheelers
Advertisement

Jio Things, in collaboration with Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek, announced the launch of the “Made in India” 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster and 4G Smart Module in India on Thursday. The devices are part of Jio Things' Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the two-wheeler and electric vehicle (EV) market in the country. As per the company, the IoT devices leverage MediaTek's chipset technology while also utilising the digital solutions provided by Reliance Jio's IoT platform.

Jio Things 4G Smart Digital Cluster Features

Jio Things 4G Smart Digital Cluster runs on Android-based AvniOS, which is built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). It provides real-time data analytics and customisable interfaces for two-wheelers and supports touchscreen displays with full HD+ resolution. The devices are powered MediaTek's MT8766 and MT8768 chipsets, which were developed for the tablet market.

The device also offers voice recognition for easier control, while also bringing integration with vehicle controllers via Cluster OS. Jio claims its smart digital cluster will help OEMs reduce the time taken to integrate IoT solutions into their products.

“This solution leverages MediaTek's advanced chipset technology and JioThings' visionary digital solutions to deliver next-generation smart clusters that meet the ever-changing needs of the global 2-wheeler market,” said CK Wang, General Manager at MediaTek's IoT Business, in a prepared statement.

As per the company, the device features the Jio Automotive App Suite, comprising applications such as Jio Voice Assistant, JioSaavn, JioPages, and JioXploR – all of which are said to be available to the user. For EVs, the Jio Things 4G Smart Digital Cluster is equipped with support for IoT-enabled charging infrastructure and an optimised smart battery management system. It is also claimed to come with “unique service bundles”.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Jio, MediaTek, MediaTek Chips, IoT
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Poco M6 Plus 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1; Price, Key Specifications Listed on Amazon
Bitcoin Price Hovers Under $67,000 on Global Exchanges, Altcoin Values Rise After Price Correction Period

Related Stories

Jio Things, MediaTek Unveil 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster, Smart Module for Two-Wheelers EVs in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M6 Plus 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Apple May Launch 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro Models for the First Time
  3. OpenAI's AI-Powered Search Engine Is Here to Rival Google, Perplexity
  4. Google Pixel 9 Series Leaked Marketing Images Reveal Design, Features
  5. Qualcomm Could Launch Its Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chip on This Date
  6. Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and Other Models in India Get Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 5,900 as Import Duty Reduces
  2. Gemini 1.5 Flash AI Model Will Now Power Google’s AI Chatbot on Web and App
  3. New PS5 Beta Brings Custom 3D Audio Profiles, Adaptive Charging for Controllers, Remote Play Settings
  4. Epic Games Says Fortnite Will Return to iOS in EU, But Will Exit Samsung Galaxy Store
  5. Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Supplier Foxconn in Talks to Assemble iPad at Its Tamil Nadu Plant: Report
  7. Apple Planning to Make iPhone 16 Pro Models in India for the First Time With Launch Day Availability: Report
  8. WazirX Attributes Wallet Compromise to Liminal, Says Own Signers' Machines Unaffected
  9. Cardano Blockchain to Get Decentralised Governance Feature Through This Upcoming Upgrade
  10. Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Delayed Again, Sets November 20 Release Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »