Jio Things, in collaboration with Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek, announced the launch of the “Made in India” 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster and 4G Smart Module in India on Thursday. The devices are part of Jio Things' Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the two-wheeler and electric vehicle (EV) market in the country. As per the company, the IoT devices leverage MediaTek's chipset technology while also utilising the digital solutions provided by Reliance Jio's IoT platform.

Jio Things 4G Smart Digital Cluster Features

Jio Things 4G Smart Digital Cluster runs on Android-based AvniOS, which is built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). It provides real-time data analytics and customisable interfaces for two-wheelers and supports touchscreen displays with full HD+ resolution. The devices are powered MediaTek's MT8766 and MT8768 chipsets, which were developed for the tablet market.

The device also offers voice recognition for easier control, while also bringing integration with vehicle controllers via Cluster OS. Jio claims its smart digital cluster will help OEMs reduce the time taken to integrate IoT solutions into their products.

“This solution leverages MediaTek's advanced chipset technology and JioThings' visionary digital solutions to deliver next-generation smart clusters that meet the ever-changing needs of the global 2-wheeler market,” said CK Wang, General Manager at MediaTek's IoT Business, in a prepared statement.

As per the company, the device features the Jio Automotive App Suite, comprising applications such as Jio Voice Assistant, JioSaavn, JioPages, and JioXploR – all of which are said to be available to the user. For EVs, the Jio Things 4G Smart Digital Cluster is equipped with support for IoT-enabled charging infrastructure and an optimised smart battery management system. It is also claimed to come with “unique service bundles”.