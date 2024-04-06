Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Elon Musk Denies Report Tesla Is Scrapping Less Expensive Electric Car

Elon Musk Denies Report Tesla Is Scrapping Less-Expensive Electric Car

Elon Musk first teased a $25,000 model during a battery-related event the company staged in September 2020.

By Dana Hull and Ed Ludlow, Bloomberg  | Updated: 6 April 2024 10:42 IST
Elon Musk Denies Report Tesla Is Scrapping Less-Expensive Electric Car

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla's stock fell 6.2 percent on Friday after a report claimed the firm cancelled its affordable car

Highlights
  • Elon Musk first teased an affordable Tesla car in September 2020
  • Tesla's failure to deliver the car on time is proving costly
  • Competitors like BYD and Xiaomi have already launched affordable EVs
Advertisement

Tesla Inc. shares pared a steep drop in intraday trading after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk denied a report saying the carmaker had called off plans for a less-expensive vehicle.

The stock fell as much as 6.2% on Friday after Reuters said Tesla had canceled the project, citing anonymous sources and company messages it had reviewed. Shares were down 1.3% as of 1 p.m. Friday in New York.

“Reuters is lying,” Musk wrote on X, without offering specifics. In another post, he responded with an eyes emoji to a Tesla investor who speculated that Tesla was shifting more resources toward trying to bring a robotaxi to market.

Musk first teased a $25,000 model during a battery-related event the company staged in September 2020. The CEO said at that time that a series of innovations Tesla was working on gave him confidence the company could make an electric vehicle at that price point within about three years.

Tesla's failure to deliver the car on time is proving costly. This week, the company reported its first drop in quarterly vehicle deliveries in four years. It's losing ground in China, where manufacturers led by BYD Co. offer a bevy of newer and cheaper EVs.

Musk's biographer, Walter Isaacson, wrote in his book published in September that the billionaire had “repeatedly vetoed” plans to make a less-expensive model for two years after Battery Day. Isaacson wrote that Musk believed Tesla's self-driving efforts would render the $25,000 car unnecessary.

Reuters reported Friday that Musk had issued a directive in late February to go all in on developing a robotaxi. The CEO has repeatedly claimed Tesla is on the verge of bringing a fully self-driving vehicle to market, but has yet to offer features that can safely be used without drivers keeping their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

During Tesla's most recent earnings call, Musk said Tesla was “very far along” with work on its lower-cost vehicle.

“I'm often optimistic regarding time,” he said. “But our current shows that will start production toward the end of 2025.”

Tesla also has talked up a radical change in its manufacturing approach to reduce costs, including at an investor day hosted in March of last year. During the Jan. 24 earnings call, Musk referred to this as “far more advanced than any other automotive manufacturing system in the world by a significant margin.”

Read More: Tesla's $25,000 Car Requires Breaking 100-Year-Old Factory Habit

Tesla has scheduled its next earnings release for April 23.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tesla, Elon Musk
Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Confirmed to Launch on April 18 as Company Resets Naming Strategy

Related Stories

Elon Musk Denies Report Tesla Is Scrapping Less-Expensive Electric Car
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PlayStation 5 Slim Arrives in India With 10-Minute Delivery in These Cities
  2. Amazon Grand Festive Sale Begins: Check Deals and Offers on Smart TVs
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  4. iPhone 16 Pro's Thin Bezels Might Pose a Challenge to Apple's Suppliers
  5. Realme 12X 5G Special Sale in India Today: Check Price, Offers
  6. Vivo X100s Pro, Vivo X100s Spotted on Certification Sites; Launch Expected Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Denies Report Tesla Is Scrapping Less-Expensive Electric Car
  2. Amazon Grand Festive Sale Begins: Deals and Offers on Smart TVs Revealed
  3. Reliance Digital Announces Digital Discount Days Sale: Check Dates, Prices and Offers
  4. Vivo T3x, iQoo Z9x Listed on BIS Website Hinting at Imminent India Launch: Report
  5. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Confirmed to Launch on April 18 as Company Resets Naming Strategy
  6. RBI Proposes Support for CBDC Distribution via Non-Bank Payment Operators
  7. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Parasyte: The Grey, and Others on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and Sony Liv
  8. BGMI Developer Krafton Launches Bullet Echo India in Collaboration With Cut the Rope Maker Zeptolab
  9. Realme Teases Arrival of New Smartphone Series; to Launch Soon in India
  10. Google Pixel 8a Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website; Launch Appears Imminent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »