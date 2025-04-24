Technology News
English Edition

VinFast to Open India Factory June 30, Indonesia Plant in October

VinFast has no current plans to boost sales in North America and Europe.

By Nguyen Kieu Giang, Bloomberg News | Updated: 24 April 2025 12:07 IST
VinFast to Open India Factory June 30, Indonesia Plant in October

Photo Credit: Reuters

VinFast has been bleeding cash since it shipped its first vehicles to the US in late 2022

Highlights
  • VinFast expects to open its India manufacturing plant June 30
  • VinFast expects to deliver over 200,000 vehicles in Vietnam this year
  • The EV-maker expects to reach a break-even point in Vietnam this year
Advertisement

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast Auto is pushing expansion into Asian markets instead of North America and Europe, founder Pham Nhat Vuong said during a Hanoi shareholders' meeting for parent Vingroup JSC.

VinFast has no current plans to boost sales in North America and Europe due to high logistic fees and will instead focus on India, Indonesia and the Philippines, as well as the Vietnam market, said Vuong, who is also the company's chief executive officer.

VinFast expects to open its India manufacturing plant June 30, followed by an Indonesia plant in October, he said.

The strategy shift follows the delayed the opening of a factory in North Carolina by three years to 2028.

VinFast expects to deliver over 200,000 vehicles in Vietnam this year, Vuong said. He said the company will be close to reaching a break-even point in the Vietnam market in 2025.

VinFast has been bleeding cash since it shipped its first vehicles to the US in late 2022. 

VinFast's billionaire founder poured about VND 27.257 trillion ($1 billion or roughly Rs. 8,553 crore) into the company in 2023 and 2024 from his personal wealth, according to Vingroup's audited financial report released late last month. 

In November, he committed to give about $2 billion (roughly Rs. 17,109 crore) from his personal wealth to the company through 2026 and said in an interview with Bloomberg Television last year that he was willing to bet all his money on the company's growth. Meanwhile, Vingroup said in November it would loan VinFast as much as $1.38 billion (roughly Rs. 11,805 crore). 

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vinfast, India, EV
Perplexity Voice Assistant for iOS Released With Web Browsing, Multi-App Actions

Related Stories

VinFast to Open India Factory June 30, Indonesia Plant in October
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T With 6.32-Inch OLED Screen, 6,260mAh Battery Launched
  2. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Price, Features Surface Online Again
  3. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Will Soon Be Available in India, Says Meta
  4. YouTube Introduces New Features to Commemorate 20th Anniversary
  5. Lenovo Launches IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) in India With These Features
  6. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Debuts With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating
  7. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Advanced Chat Privacy Feature: Here's How It Works
  8. ViewSonic M10 Review: Compact, Classy, and Capable
  9. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Seems to Be a Hit on Steam
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Upgrades Gemini 2.0 Flash With a Collaborative, Natural-Sounding Conversation Style
  2. HP EliteBook, ProBook and OmniBook AI Copilot+ PCs With Latest Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon Chips Launched in India
  3. Red Magic 10 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Honor X70i With Dimensity 7025 Ultra Chipset, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. PayPal Rewards Programme for PYUSD Stablecoin Holders Launched in Bid to Boost Adoption
  6. Honor Pad GT With 11.5-Inch Display, 10,100mAh Battery Launched Alongside Honor Band 10
  7. Google Chrome Worth ‘Upwards of $50 Billion,’ Browser Rival Says
  8. OnePlus 13T With 6.32-Inch OLED Screen, 6,260mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Is a Hit on Steam, Tops Global Sales Chart
  10. Nintendo Sees Overwhelming Demand for Switch 2 in Japan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »