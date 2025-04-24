Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Perplexity Voice Assistant for iOS Released With Web Browsing, Multi App Actions

Perplexity Voice Assistant for iOS Released With Web Browsing, Multi-App Actions

The new voice assistant is integrated within the Perplexity app for iOS.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2025 12:00 IST
Perplexity Voice Assistant for iOS Released With Web Browsing, Multi-App Actions

Photo Credit: Perplexity

Perplexity has reportedly partnered with Motorola to add the voice assistant to its upcoming phones

Highlights
  • Perplexity voice assistant is available for free
  • It can reserve tables online and draft emails
  • The Perplexity voice assistant for Android was launched in January
Advertisement

Perplexity has begun to roll out a new voice assistant for iOS. Powered by the company's native artificial intelligence (AI) answer engine, the new voice assistant comes with web browsing capability and can access multiple apps to complete tasks. The AI assistant for iPhone devices comes three months after the company rolled out the Perplexity Assistant for Android devices. As per the AI firm, the voice assistant can perform complex tasks such as booking a table at a restaurant, sending emails and calendar invites, and more.

Perplexity's Voice Assistant for iOS Gets Web Search Feature

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Perplexity announced the release of its voice assistant for iOS. Users who have previously installed the Perplexity app on an iPhone can access the AI assistant by updating the app. The feature is currently available for free, and doesn't require users to download another application.

Once the Perplexity Assistant rolls out to your phone, you can open the app and tap the waveform icon on the bottom right side of the interface, next to the text field. This opens the AI assistant in a full-screen view, where the assistant is represented as a globe of sparkling particles. You can ask a question, and the chatbot will complete respond, or perform an appropriate action.

It can perform all of Siri's query-based actions, as well as most of the on-device actions such as turning the flashlight on and off, setting a reminder or alarm, and calling a contact.

Additionally, it can also access some apps on the device to complete certain complicated tasks. For instance, if you ask it to “book a table for two at the Taj Hotel tomorrow at 2:30pm,” Perplexity Assistant will be able to access either the hotel's reservation page or a compatible third-party website. It would then enter your details and share the page with you, for any final adjustments, before booking the table.

Perplexity says the voice assistant can also send emails and calendar invites, as well as find products to buy online. A point to note here is that the AI assistant does not have agentic capabilities and cannot execute actions autonomously. While it can fill out a form or draft an email, you will have to tap the confirmation button at the end.

The AI-powered search platform has recently been taking measures to increase its adoption. Earlier, it added a bot on X that can respond to user queries when tagged in the reply to a post. According to a report, Perplexity has also struck a deal with Motorola to bring the AI assistant to its upcoming devices.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Perplexity, iOS, voice assistant, AI, Artificial Intelligence, iPhone
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
WhatsApp Adds Advanced Chat Privacy Feature to Block Chat Exports, Disable Automatic Media Downloads

Related Stories

Perplexity Voice Assistant for iOS Released With Web Browsing, Multi-App Actions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T With 6.32-Inch OLED Screen, 6,260mAh Battery Launched
  2. Lenovo Launches IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) in India With These Features
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Price, Features Surface Online Again
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Will Soon Be Available in India, Says Meta
  5. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Advanced Chat Privacy Feature: Here's How It Works
  6. HP Launches EliteBook, ProBook and OmniBook AI Copilot+ PCs in India
  7. YouTube Introduces New Features to Commemorate 20th Anniversary
  8. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Debuts With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating
  9. Red Magic 10 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Upgrades Gemini 2.0 Flash With a Collaborative, Natural-Sounding Conversation Style
  2. HP EliteBook, ProBook and OmniBook AI Copilot+ PCs With Latest Intel, AMD, and Snapdragon Chips Launched in India
  3. Red Magic 10 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Honor X70i With Dimensity 7025 Ultra Chipset, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. PayPal Rewards Programme for PYUSD Stablecoin Holders Launched in Bid to Boost Adoption
  6. Honor Pad GT With 11.5-Inch Display, 10,100mAh Battery Launched Alongside Honor Band 10
  7. Google Chrome Worth ‘Upwards of $50 Billion,’ Browser Rival Says
  8. OnePlus 13T With 6.32-Inch OLED Screen, 6,260mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Is a Hit on Steam, Tops Global Sales Chart
  10. Nintendo Sees Overwhelming Demand for Switch 2 in Japan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »