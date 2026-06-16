The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P was launched on Tuesday as a rival to the recent launched Insta360 Luna Ultra. Geared towards content creators and vloggers, it is the China-based company's latest pocket-sized camera. DJI claims it has a notable upgrade over its predecessor and is designed to deliver professional-grade imaging capabilities in a portable form factor. It features a dual-camera setup featuring a 1-inch wide-angle sensor and a dedicated mid-telephoto camera. The new handheld action camera comes with a three-axis mechanical gimbal, Smart Follow 8.0 tracking, D-Log 2 recording, built-in storage, and support for AI-assisted shooting modes.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Price, Availability

The price of the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P is set CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 53,200) for the standard bundle, including the camera, a flash attachment, a threaded grip, a carrying case, and a USB Type-C charging cable. The company is also offering a Vlog kit, priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 60,200). DJI says it bundles additional accessories such as the DJI Mic Mini 2 transmitter, fill light module, remote control, mini tripod, and carrying pouch.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P is offered in Black and Pearl White colour options. It is currently available for pre-orders through DJI's official channels and authorised retailers in China. Pricing and availability details for the global market have yet to be announced by the brand.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Features, Specifications

The most notable feature of the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P is its dual main-camera architecture. It leverages a primary camera with a 1-inch CMOS sensor. This is paired with a 20mm equivalent wide-angle lens featuring an f/2.0 aperture. As per the company, the sensor leverages LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology, claiming to deliver up to 17 stops of dynamic range. DJI says this helps preserve details in bright highlights and dark shadows. The camera also supports a focus range from 0.2 metres to infinity.

Accompanying the primary sensor is a 60mm equivalent mid-telephoto camera based on a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It supports up to 3x optical zoom and up to 12x digital zoom.

The Osmo Pocket 4P supports 10-bit colour depth and DJI's D-Log 2 colour profile. It also integrated a three-axis mechanical gimbal stabilisation system alongside Smart Follow 8.0 technology. As per the company, the system can maintain subject tracking across the entire focal range, including at maximum zoom levels. The gimbal supports pan, tilt, and roll movements.

The handheld action camera includes shooting modes like Motion Timelapse, Static Timelapse, and Motionlapse. DJI says users can create automated camera movements and program up to four preset framing points for dynamic time-lapse sequences.

The Osmo Pocket 4P is equipped with a 2.0-inch (556 x 314 pixels) touchscreen display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. For audio capture, it has a triple-microphone array that is capable of recording 48kHz, 16-bit AAC audio. On the storage front, the camera comes with 103GB of built-in memory. It also supports expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD card, along with transfer speeds of up to 800MB/s using USB 3.1 transfer format.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. DJI's latest camera packs a 1,545mAh battery. As per the company, it can deliver up to 210 minutes of video recording under specific conditions. The Osmo Pocket 4P also supports fast charging, DJI claiming up to 80 percent charge in 18 minutes, and a full charge in 32 minutes, when paired with a compatible 65W charger.