GoPro Max 2 is confirmed to be in development, nearly four years after the company launched its first Max-series 360-degree action camera. The firm has acknowledged that there is a great deal of interest in the successor to its popular Max camera, something that GoPro's rivals have capitalised on over the past few years. Unlike regular action cameras, 360-degree cameras let you capture video without aiming your camera in a specific direction. Patent applications filed by the company last year also shed some light on the company's plans for its next camera.

During the launch of the GoPro Hero 12 Black this week, CEO Nick Goodman confirmed the company is working on a successor to the GoPro Max 2. "There is an enormous interest in the next version of Max. And what I can confirm today is that it is in the works and it will be worth the wait," Goodman said, while launching the latest Hero-branded action camera, which adds a few noteworthy upgrades over its predecessor.

GoPro's patent application describes a system for framing videos automatically

Photo Credit: USPTO/ GoPro

While Goodman didn't share additional details about the upcoming camera such as new features the company is working on, or when we can expect it to debut, the company's previous patent application filed in July 2022 suggests the company is working on a chip that is capable of automatically adjusting the framing of the video by analysing the context of a scene — rival Insta360 also offers a similar feature that automatically sets the frame for subjects in a video.

Launched in October 2019, the GoPro Max action camera is equipped with foldable mounting fingers, dual lenses for 360 video and photo capture, and 360-degree audio capture. It arrived as the successor to the GoPro Fusion, which was the first 360-degree action camera from the company.

The successor to the GoPro Max is likely to offer support for recording videos at a higher resolution than the first-generation model, that can capture 5K video. The GoPro Max 2 is also expected to support new features like slow-motion video recording that are available on cameras from rivals like Insta360. We will only know more about the launch timeline, specifications, and pricing once these details are revealed by the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.