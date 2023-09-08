Technology News
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • GoPro Max 2 in the Works as Successor to Company's First 360 Degree Camera, CEO Confirms: What to Expect

GoPro Max 2 in the Works as Successor to Company's First 360-Degree Camera, CEO Confirms: What to Expect

The successor to the original GoPro Max has been confirmed nearly four years after the original model was launched.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 September 2023 14:35 IST
GoPro Max 2 in the Works as Successor to Company's First 360-Degree Camera, CEO Confirms: What to Expect

Photo Credit: GoPro

GoPro Max (pictured) was launched in October 2019 and successor is on the way

Highlights
  • GoPro Max was launched in India and global markets in 2019
  • The company has finally confirmed that a successor is in the works
  • There's no word from the company on when the GoPro Max 2 will be launched

GoPro Max 2 is confirmed to be in development, nearly four years after the company launched its first Max-series 360-degree action camera. The firm has acknowledged that there is a great deal of interest in the successor to its popular Max camera, something that GoPro's rivals have capitalised on over the past few years. Unlike regular action cameras, 360-degree cameras let you capture video without aiming your camera in a specific direction. Patent applications filed by the company last year also shed some light on the company's plans for its next camera.

During the launch of the GoPro Hero 12 Black this week, CEO Nick Goodman confirmed the company is working on a successor to the GoPro Max 2. "There is an enormous interest in the next version of Max. And what I can confirm today is that it is in the works and it will be worth the wait," Goodman said, while launching the latest Hero-branded action camera, which adds a few noteworthy upgrades over its predecessor.

gopro patent aotomatic framing uspto gopro

GoPro's patent application describes a system for framing videos automatically
Photo Credit: USPTO/ GoPro

 

While Goodman didn't share additional details about the upcoming camera such as new features the company is working on, or when we can expect it to debut, the company's previous patent application filed in July 2022 suggests the company is working on a chip that is capable of automatically adjusting the framing of the video by analysing the context of a scene — rival Insta360 also offers a similar feature that automatically sets the frame for subjects in a video.

Launched in October 2019, the GoPro Max action camera is equipped with foldable mounting fingers, dual lenses for 360 video and photo capture, and 360-degree audio capture. It arrived as the successor to the GoPro Fusion, which was the first 360-degree action camera from the company. 

The successor to the GoPro Max is likely to offer support for recording videos at a higher resolution than the first-generation model, that can capture 5K video. The GoPro Max 2 is also expected to support new features like slow-motion video recording that are available on cameras from rivals like Insta360. We will only know more about the launch timeline, specifications, and pricing once these details are revealed by the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GoPro Max 2, GoPro Max, GoPro, Nick Goodman
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OTT Releases This Week: One Piece, Bro, Friday Night Plan, and More on Netflix
GoPro Max 2 in the Works as Successor to Company's First 360-Degree Camera, CEO Confirms: What to Expect
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  3. Huawei Mate X5 Foldable Smartphone With 7.85-Inch Display Launched
  4. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro India Pre-Orders to Begin on This Date
  5. Oppo A38 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. Redmi Note 13 Series Said to Launch In Four Variants; Specifications Tipped
  7. Japan’s Casio Watch Brand Takes its G-Shock Line to Metaverse with Polygon
  8. iPhone Pro Max Might Arrive With 128GB of Storage Even After Price Hike
  9. ChatGPT Traffic Falls for Third Month in a Row Amid Signs of End of Decline
  10. Moto G54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ With 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED Display, 88W Fast Charging Launched: All Details
  2. Nokia G42 5G India Price Teased Ahead of September 11 Launch, Gets Pink Colour Variant in Global Markets
  3. GoPro Max 2 in the Works as Successor to Company's First 360-Degree Camera, CEO Confirms: What to Expect
  4. Oppo A38 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Price in India Tipped to Be Under Rs. 60,000; Launch Expected Soon
  6. OTT Releases This Week: One Piece, Bro, Friday Night Plan, and More on Netflix
  7. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Price Hike Won't Bring Upgrade From 128GB Base Storage Configuration: Report
  8. iOS 16.6.1 Released With Security Fixes; Vulnerability Used to Infect iPhone with Pegasus Spyware: Researchers
  9. Huawei Mate X5 With 7.85-Inch Main Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  10. IMF-FSB, Regulators Set Out Roadmap to Coordinate Global Cooperation on Crypto Asset Regulation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.