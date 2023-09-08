Technology News

OTT Releases This Week: One Piece, Bro, Friday Night Plan, and More on Netflix

The Adam Sandler-led You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah also ranks among the most popular releases on Netflix right now.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 8 September 2023 13:08 IST
OTT Releases This Week: One Piece, Bro, Friday Night Plan, and More on Netflix

Photo Credit: Casey Crafford/ Netflix

Emily Rudd as Nami, Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro in One Piece

Highlights
  • The One Piece live-action series is focused on the East Blue Saga
  • Babil Khan attends the biggest party of the year in Friday Night Plan
  • Uncut Gems actors Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel reunited in Netflix comedy

As we head into September, Netflix continues dishing out the freshest content on a regular basis to keep us engaged during the stormy weekend. As such we've returned with a list of top shows and movies to binge-watch, starting with the live-action adaptation of the popular anime One Piece, which is being received surprisingly well by both fans and critics alike. So, if you've been sceptical about it — given past Netflix anime adaptations — now would be a great time to jump in. Other standout titles leading the streamer's Top 10 list this week are the Babil Khan-led Friday Night Plan which is a tale about brotherhood, followed by the acclaimed coming-of-age comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

With that, here's a guide on what to watch on Netflix this weekend:

One Piece

Aspiring pirate king with a rubber-like body Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) is on a mission to find the fabled treasure One Piece from across the perilous Grand Line. But before setting sail, he needs to acquire a ship, and more importantly a crew of ragtag comrades, whom he can trust blindfolded. Among them are the green-haired triple swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), the enigmatic redhead thief Nami (Emily Rudd), the cunning Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and the romantic chef Sanji (Taz Skylar) — all of whom are drawn to and bonded by Luffy's childlike enthusiasm to become the dreaded crew of ‘Strawhat Pirates.' The 10-episode first season chronicles the East Blue Saga, tossing the terrifying body-splitting villain Buggy the Clown into our heroes' path.

Bro

An adaptation of the 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, Bro follows an arrogant egotistical IT professional Mark (Sai Dharam Tej), who prioritises his own needs and time over his family to stay on top of his business. But when he meets with an unfortunate accident and dies, he's awoken in a strange, supernatural zone where the God of Time Titan (Pawan Kalyan), greets him, and informs Mark about his demise. Immediately regretting his life choices, he begs to be sent back to the world of living to put his family on a more stable path, before leaving for good. As such, he's granted a three-month extension period to mend his personal life, under the condition that Time can embark on this journey with him — leading to some hilarious encounters for the pair.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Stacy Friedman (Sunny Sandler) is kind of a nobody at school, and wants to turn things around by hosting a kick-ass bat mitzvah party. When her father (Adam Sandler) isn't keen on bringing Dua Lipa to the party, she falls back on her quirky best friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), with whom she's got lifelong plans for the future. All that changes when a popular boy Andy (Dylan Hoffman) comes between them, with Stacy ending up heartbroken upon seeing her longest friend make out with her crush. Distraught and with their friendship ruined, she then heads into a revenge arc — spreading rumours, arguing, and such, until she realises the worth of what she's lost over some silly attraction. You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah reunites Sandler with his Uncut Gems co-star Idina Menzel, alongside Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights).

Friday Night Plan

Growing up with siblings brings a ton of challenges, from learning unconditional love to serving as a test in humility, all of which strengthen your familial bond. In Netflix's Friday Night Plan, we follow a similar pair of bickering siblings — the introverted Siddharth (Babil Khan) and his mischievous younger brother (Amrith Jayan) — who get invited to the biggest party of their lives. Opportunity comes knocking when their mom (Juhi Chawla) has to leave on a business trip on the same weekend, leaving her kids alone to do as they will. They head over to the party, drinking alcohol and engaging in some outrageous games that involve pelting eggs at strangers, which leads to the police getting involved. Through this encounter, they learn about being supportive of one another, in addition to embracing their flaws and strengths that could get them out of this pickle.

Friday Night Plan to Jawan: The Biggest Movies in September

The Monkey King

A stick-wielding monkey (Jimmy O. Yang) with magical powers embarks on a quest to defeat 100 demons in a village and cement his legacy among the Immortal Ones, the deities people worship. However, he's got a massive ego, which while working in his favour to humiliate foes, also is the cause for the destruction he causes along the way. The perilous adventures of the Monkey King inspire a humble peasant Lin (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport), who joins the party as an aid and challenges him to become the best version of himself, as he prepares to take on the wrath of the mighty Dragon King and rid the lands of evil.

Who is Erin Carter

On the surface, Erin Carter (Evin Ahmad) is just a substitute teacher who relocated to Spain and lives a pretty normal family life. However, when she gets caught up in a supermarket robbery, she's forced to manifest her inner John Wick and beat down the criminals with the slick moves of an assassin. This grabs all kinds of attention, from cops wanting to know about her background to some enemies from the past returning to hunt her down, leading to an all-out chase that threatens to unravel her life. The aptly-titled Who is Erin Carter is helmed by Jack Lothian, who previously wrote some episodes on Shameless.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
One Piece

One Piece

  • Release Date 31 August 2023
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy
  • Cast
    Iñaki Godoy, Peter Gadiot, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Stevel Marc, Taz Skylar, Jacob Gibson, McKinley Belcher III, Jeff Ward, Langley Kirkwood, Sven Ruygrok, Craig Fairbrass, Len-Barry Simons, Alexander Maniatis, Chioma Antoinette Umeala, Celeste Loots
  • Director
    Marc Jobst, Tim Southam
  • Producer
    Tetsu Fujimura, Marc Jobst, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Eiichiro Oda
Bro

Bro

  • Release Date 28 July 2023
  • Language Telugu
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Subbaraju, Rohini, Tanikella Bharani
  • Director
    Samuthirakani
  • Producer
    T. G. Vishwa Prasad, Vivek Kuchibotla
You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah

  • Release Date 25 August 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Sunny Sandler, Samantha Lorraine, Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Dylan Hoffman, Sarah Sherman, Dan Bulla, Ido Mosseri, Jackie Hoffman, Luis Guzmán
  • Director
    Sammi Cohen
  • Producer
    Adam Sandler, Tim Herlihy, Leslie Morgenstein, Elysa Koplovitz Dutton
Friday Night Plan

Friday Night Plan

  • Release Date 1 September 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan, Medha Rana, Aadhya Anand, Ninad Kamat, Juhi Chawla Mehta
  • Director
    Vatsal Neelakantan
  • Producer
    Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, Farhan Akhtar
The Monkey King

The Monkey King

  • Release Date 18 August 2023
  • Language English, Chinese
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Stephanie Hsu, BD Wong, Jimmy O. Yang, Hoon Lee, Jo Koy, Bowen Yang, Ron Yuan, Jodi Long, James Sie, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Andrew Kishino, Andrew Pang
  • Director
    Anthony Stacchi
  • Producer
    Peilin Chou
Who is Erin Carter?

Who is Erin Carter?

  • Release Date 24 August 2023
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Crime
  • Cast
    Indica Watson, Douglas Henshall, Charlotte Vega, Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Lee Byford, Kian Noam Omurca, Ana Ularu, Sussannah Fielding
  • Director
    Ashley Way, Savina Dellicour, Bill Eagles
  • Producer
    Rob Bullock, Andy Harries, Jack Lothian
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: netflix, netflix india, netflix top 10, netflix top series, netflix top movies, ott releases this week, netflix top web series, one piece, friday night plan, babil khan, juhi chawla, bro, sai dharam tej, pawan kalyan, you are so not invited to my bat mitzvah, adam sandler, sunny sandler, idina menzel, the monkey king, who is erin carter, evin ahmad, inaki godoy
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G FE Price in India Tipped to Be Under Rs. 60,000; Launch Expected Soon

Related Stories

OTT Releases This Week: One Piece, Bro, Friday Night Plan, and More on Netflix
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro India Pre-Orders to Begin on This Date
  2. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Japan’s Casio Watch Brand Takes its G-Shock Line to Metaverse with Polygon
  4. Here's Why You Need to Update Your iPhone to iOS 16.6.1 Right Away
  5. Huawei Mate X5 Foldable Smartphone With 7.85-Inch Display Launched
  6. Redmi Note 13 Series Said to Launch In Four Variants; Specifications Tipped
  7. All Upcoming Marvel Movies and Web Series: Phases 5, 6, and Beyond
  8. iPhone Pro Max Might Arrive With 128GB of Storage Even After Price Hike
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Gets New Colour Option in India: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A38 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G FE Price in India Tipped to Be Under Rs. 60,000; Launch Expected Soon
  3. OTT Releases This Week: One Piece, Bro, Friday Night Plan, and More on Netflix
  4. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Price Hike Won't Bring Upgrade From 128GB Base Storage Configuration: Report
  5. iOS 16.6.1 Released With Security Fixes; Vulnerability Used to Infect iPhone with Pegasus Spyware: Researchers
  6. Huawei Mate X5 With 7.85-Inch Main Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  7. IMF-FSB, Regulators Set Out Roadmap to Coordinate Global Cooperation on Crypto Asset Regulation
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Breaches $26,000 Mark, Small Profits Grace Most Altcoins
  9. Zoom Discussed Alleged Microsoft Anti-Competitive Behaviour With US, EU Regulators: Report
  10. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Orders to Begin on October 5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.