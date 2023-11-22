Technology News
Insta360 Ace, Ace Pro Action Cameras With 2.4-Inch Flip-Up Touchscreen, Leica Lenses Launched

Insta360 Ace Pro is priced at $449.99 (roughly Rs. 37,000).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2023 10:07 IST
Photo Credit: Insta360

Insta360 Ace Pro and Insta360 Ace are available in Black shade

Highlights
  • Insta360 Ace Pro is backed by a 1,650mAh battery
  • Insta360 has added a magnetic mounting system in new Ace Pro and Ace
  • Insta360 Ace Pro cameras support storage of up to 1TB via microSD cards
Insta360 has unveiled the Ace and Ace Pro action cameras with flip-up touchscreen displays and a magnetic mounting system. The new wide-angle action cameras co-engineered with Leica run on a 5nm AI chip and come with AI tools including AI Warp and AI Highlights Assistant. The Insta360 Ace and Insta360 Ace Pro have a waterproof design that can handle depths of up to 10 metres. With the Dive Case accessory, they can submerge up to 60 metres in water. The Ace Pro is backed by a 1,650mAh battery while the Ace houses a 1,700mAh battery. Both models are claimed to deliver up to 100 minutes of 4K 30fps video recording on a single charge. The new models are expected to compete with the likes of GoPro's Hero 12 Black [Review] and DJI's Osmo Action 4 cameras.

Insta360 Ace Pro, Insta360 Ace price

The Insta360 Ace Pro is priced at $449.99 (roughly Rs. 37,000), while the Insta360 Ace retails for $379.99 (roughly Rs. 31,000). Both models are available in a single Black colour and are available to order globally from Tuesday, November 21, through Insta360.com, Amazon, and select retailers.

Insta360 Ace Pro, Insta360 Ace specifications

The Insta360 Ace Pro and Ace have a 2.4-inch flip touchscreen and run on a 5nm AI chip. The Pro model comes with a Leica Summarit lens and a large 1/1.3-inch image sensor with f/2.6 aperture and 16mm focal length. The action camera supports up to 8K at 24 frames per second (fps) recording.

On the other hand, the standard Insta360 Ace camera comes with a smaller 1/2-inch image sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 16mm focal length. It supports video recording at up to 6K at 30fps. Both models can shoot 4K videos at 120fps and take pictures with 48-megapixel (8,064x6,048) resolution.

Creators can use PureVideo for low light shooting, alongside other video modes such as free-frame video, slow motion, starlapse, timelapse, timeShift, pre-recording, and loop recording in both Insta360 Ace Pro and Ace. The Insta360 Ace Pro supports HDR, interval, burst and starlapse photo modes as well.

The Insta360 Ace Pro and Insta360 Ace don't have any inbuilt storage but they support storage up to 1TB via microSD cards. The action cameras have a waterproof build with the ability to submerge up to 10 metres underwater. They are said to offer water resistance up to 60 metres combined with a Dive Case accessory.

Both cameras support Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and USB Type-C connectivity options. Further, they include a six-axis gyroscope.

The Ace series comes equipped with a Stats Dashboard for integrating Garmin devices or Apple Watch, allowing users to overlay their videos with GPS, speed, and other data. The AI Highlights Assistant feature is claimed to enhance the shooting and editing experience. AI Warp is another premium customisable AI feature that allows Ace series users to add dynamic effects to videos. The new models also feature Insta360's new shooting modes, including the ability to shoot timelapses, and hyperlapses (in TimeShift mode). They include an AI Selfie Stick Eraser that renders your selfie stick invisible. Furthermore, the new action cameras provide an option to pause or cancel a recording, along with gesture and voice control.

The Insta360 has added a magnetic mounting system in the new Ace Pro and Ace that let creators quickly mount their camera and switch between accessories.

Insta360 Ace Pro is backed by a 1,650mAh battery and it comes bundled with a 30W adapter for fast charging that is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 46 minutes. The base Ace variant has a 1,700mAh battery that is said to take 70 minutes to charge the battery full through a 5V/3A adapter. Both models are said to deliver up to 100 minutes of battery life while recording 4K videos at 30fps with Active HDR.

The Insta360 Ace Pro and Insta360 Ace measure 71.9x52.15x38.5mm and weigh 176.8 grams. They are compatible with iOS devices with Apple Bionic A12 chip or above with iOS version 12.0 or above. Android devices with Kirin 990 and above chips, Snapdragon 855 and above chips, and Exynos 2200 and above chips running Android 10 or above are compatible with the new camera models.

Insta360, Insta360 Ace, Insta360 Ace Pro, Insta360 Ace Pro Price, Insta360 Ace Price, Insta360 Ace Pro Specifications, Insta360 Ace Specifications
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Insta360 Ace, Ace Pro Action Cameras With 2.4-Inch Flip-Up Touchscreen, Leica Lenses Launched
