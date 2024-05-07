Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is drawing to a close and the e-commerce website's ongoing sale event is set to end on Tuesday at midnight. During the ongoing sale, several DSLR, mirrorless, and action cameras from companies like Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, GoPro, and Insta360 are available with up to 70 percent discount. You can avail of discounts on several products for the next couple of hours, along with select bank card offers that can further lower the cost of your purchases.

This means that if you have a OneCard credit card or ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards, you can avail of a 10 percent instant discount. This discount will be applicable on a minimum purchase amount. You can also use Amazon Pay to make UPI transactions over Rs. 1,500 and receive Rs. 100 as part of a cashback offer during the sale. Meanwhile, Amazon has listed coupons for several products that can further lower the price of these devices during the sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best DSLR and action camera deals

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.