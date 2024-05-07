Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on DSLR and Action Cameras Before the Sale Ends

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 began last week and is scheduled to end at midnight on Tuesday.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 May 2024 15:24 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Pay UPI transactions over Rs. 1,500 will grant a cashback of Rs. 100

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is scheduled to end at midnight
  • The ongoing sale has brought deals and discounts on digital cameras
  • You can also avail of bank card offers during the Great Summer Sale
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is drawing to a close and the e-commerce website's ongoing sale event is set to end on Tuesday at midnight. During the ongoing sale, several DSLR, mirrorless, and action cameras from companies like Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, GoPro, and Insta360 are available with up to 70 percent discount. You can avail of discounts on several products for the next couple of hours, along with select bank card offers that can further lower the cost of your purchases.

This means that if you have a OneCard credit card or ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards, you can avail of a 10 percent instant discount. This discount will be applicable on a minimum purchase amount. You can also use Amazon Pay to make UPI transactions over Rs. 1,500 and receive Rs. 100 as part of a cashback offer during the sale. Meanwhile, Amazon has listed coupons for several products that can further lower the price of these devices during the sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best DSLR and action camera deals

Product MRP Deal Price
Nikon D7500 DX-Format Digital SLR Body Rs. 88,950 Rs. 71,499
Panasonic LUMIX G7 4K Camera Rs. 54,990 Rs. 39,990
Canon EOS R8 Full-Frame Camera Body Rs. 1,42,995 Rs. 99.990
Sony Alpha ILCE-6400L Camera Rs. 90,990 Rs. 74,489
Nikon Z5 DSLR Camera Lens Kit Rs. 1,71,995 Rs. 1,55,299
insta360 X4 Rs. 59,990 Rs. 54,989
GoPro Hero 12 Rs. 45,000 Rs. 37,489
insta360 GO 3 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 36,989
DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo Rs. 54,999 Rs. 38,989
insta360 Ace Rs. 39,990 Rs. 29,989

 

Nikon D7500 20.9MP DSLR Camera

Nikon D7500 20.9MP DSLR Camera

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Camera Type DSLR Camera
Effective Pixels 20.9 MP
Sensor Type CMOS
Display Type TFT LCD
Display Size 3.2 inch
Battery Type Lithium ion
Touchscreen No
Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.0MP DSLR Camera

Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.0MP DSLR Camera

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Camera Type DSLR Camera
Effective Pixels 16 MP
Sensor Type MOS
Display Type TFT LCD
Display Size 3 inch
Battery Type AA Alkaline Battery
Touchscreen Yes
Canon EOS R 20.3MP DSLR Camera

Canon EOS R 20.3MP DSLR Camera

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Camera Type DSLR Camera
Effective Pixels 20.3 MP
Sensor Type CMOS
Display Type LCD
Display Size 3.2 inch
Battery Type Lithium ion
Nikon Z5

Nikon Z5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Camera Type DSLR Camera
Effective Pixels 24.2 MP
Sensor Type CMOS
Display Type TFT LCD
Display Size 3 inch
Battery Type Lithium ion
Touchscreen Yes
